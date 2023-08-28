One PayPal Holdings Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Looking at PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PayPal Holdings

The President Daniel Schulman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$76.17 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$61.19. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Daniel Schulman was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of PayPal Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PayPal Holdings insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$101m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PayPal Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded PayPal Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like PayPal Holdings insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in PayPal Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

