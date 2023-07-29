One Peel Hunt Insider Raised Stake By 31% In Previous Year

Looking at Peel Hunt Limited's (LON:PEEL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Peel Hunt Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial & Operating Officer Sunil Dhall made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£563k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.05 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.05). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Sunil Dhall was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably Sunil Dhall was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Peel Hunt

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 20% of Peel Hunt shares, worth about UK£26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Peel Hunt Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Peel Hunt insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

