One Pensana Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Looking at Pensana Plc's (LON:PRE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pensana

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Paul Atherley bought UK£48k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.24 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.25. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Pensana insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Paul Atherley was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Pensana

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Pensana insiders own 6.0% of the company, worth about UK£4.1m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Pensana Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Pensana insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Pensana has 6 warning signs (4 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

