One of Pigeon Forge's biggest waterpark resorts is expanding with a massive indoor park

Country Cascades Waterpark Resort in Pigeon Forge is adding a new indoor waterpark coming in early 2025.

With the resort's Forest Friends mascots, kids will explore four new waterslides and a shipwreck inside the 16,000-square-foot Braxton Beaver's Shipwreck Bay.

The $14 million expansion also will include Fracilla Fox's Water Rodeo featuring two larger slides: the Lasso Looper for one- to two-person tubes and the Swirl & Twirl dual mat racing slide.

The Bayside Lagoon activity pool will feature basketball, games and swimming, plus a warming spa for parents looking to relax.

All of this will be located underneath the translucent Tidal Wave Roof that allows the indoor waterpark to stay sunny and 70 degrees every day, regardless of the weather outside.

Render of the new addition to Country Cascades Waterpark Resort. Braxton Beaver's Shipwreck Bay will open in early 2025.

“This project is an important part of offering families the best resort experience in Pigeon Forge,” President Kay Collier-Pittman said in a press release. “This experience will be included with every stay so that we will deliver tremendous value to our guests.”

These fun additions come after a $26 million reimagining of Country Cascades. That expansion was completed this year and added five dining options, duckpin bowling, a rock wall, an arcade and new hotel rooms in the River Tower.

The resort is located at 204 Sharon Drive. For more info on the park and to book a stay, visit countrycascades.com.

