All In One Place: This Hybrid Mobile App Could be Changing the way Investors Discuss and Trade Stocks

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Stocks trading apps have revolutionized the way people invest in the stock market. With the rise of these apps, more people have easy access to the stock market and can make investments with just a few clicks.

Thanks to these apps, investing has become cheaper, more accessible, and more transparent. It has helped to level the playing field and give individual investors more opportunities to invest in the stock market.

There is, therefore, no surprise that there is a boom in stock trading apps. Stock trading apps generated $22.8 billion in revenue in 2021, with Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) emerging as the best-performing zero-commission platform giving people an avenue to easily invest in stocks. In that same year, over 130 million people used stock trading apps - a 49% increase on 2020 figures.

However, while stock trading apps continue to witness significant popularity, investors have been urged to exercise caution and do their own research before making any investments.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN) and Signature Bank (SBNY) has highlighted some lessons , including the need for investors to be abreast with trends and changes in the market, so events don't take them by surprise.

For some investors, events in the U.S. and the global banking industry took them by surprise primarily because they didn't get access to real-time information on how some of these banking stocks were performing. The need to get reliable real-time information to investors has inspired the launch of a new app, Equichat , a crossover between a trading app and messaging platform.

With over three billion people using messaging apps in 2021, making them one of the most popular app types, the company believes its app is strategically placed to take advantage of the two booming platforms to address the challenges stock app users face.

What Makes Equichat Unique?

Equichat's platform provides investors with a secure and user-friendly environment, enabling them to make informed decisions while staying connected to the market. The unique proposition of Equichat lies in its ability to leverage technology to create a new way of investing.

The stock messaging app allows investors to discover, discuss and trade stocks - exploring over 10,000 dedicated stock channels across all major U.S. stock exchanges. Users enjoy real-time discussion, in-app trading, streaming stock quotes and instant news alerts.

The app's ability to offer a real-time messaging platform that connects investors with their brokers seamlessly and efficiently could go a long way to decouple and save investors from the traditional model of investing that involves visiting a broker, discussing investment choices, and then placing an order. The traditional model was also often time-consuming and inefficient, especially in today's fast-moving investment landscape.

Integrating chat and trading into one app seems no easy feat, and this achievement could highlight Equichat's unique value proposition of paving the way for a new era of investment, where technology and human interaction work together to create a better investment experience for all.

A Breakdown Of Equichat's Features

Real-Time Discussion: Chat with like-minded investors across 10,000+ dedicated stock channels.

Broker Connect: Link up your online broker to sync your portfolio and trade stocks from the app.

Streaming Newswire: Market-moving news and headlines delivered in real-time as they cross the wires.

Market Movers: Track the biggest gainers, decliners and high-volume stocks across all major exchanges.

Earnings Calendar: Scan the earnings calendar to determine which companies report daily.

Follow Feed: Create a custom Follow Feed to track the activity of other investors and traders.

Custom Watchlist: Build and share your custom stock Watchlist with other investors.

Direct Messaging: Meet fellow shareholders, discuss new ideas and expand your investor network.

A key advantage of Equichat is its focus on user experience. The platform is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, enabling investors to quickly and easily navigate the platform while ensuring that all client data is protected.

Equichat is completely free for investors and can be downloaded from the App Store and the Play Store .

