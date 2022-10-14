One year after pledging to promote Holocaust remembrance and combat antisemitism at the Malmö International Forum, the Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment.

Minister Ahmed Hussen, Minister Mélanie Joly and Minister Pablo Rodriguez reiterated Canada's pledges and commitments to promote Holocaust awareness, remembrance and research, and to combat antisemitism.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form have no place in Canada. Unfortunately, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world continue to be threatened and targeted for who they are. This is an important reminder for all Canadians to combat antisemitism in all of its forms.

The Government of Canada strongly condemns the alarming rise of antisemitism at home and abroad. Last year, at the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism in Sweden, Canada committed to implement and fulfill the following pledges:

Combat antisemitism, Holocaust denial and distortion, hate crimes and all other forms of racism and to protect at-risk communities;







Promote awareness about the Holocaust and antisemitism in Canada;







Continue supporting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and to promote the alliance's working definition of antisemitism.

Canada's pledges also included commitments to counter online antisemitism by introducing new legislation, along with strengthening the Canada Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez reiterated Canada's pledges and outlined the government's ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism and promote Holocaust awareness, remembrance and research.

Since the forum, Canada has:

Doubled the Government of Canada's annual contribution to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance;







Reappointed the Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism and announced $5.6 million over five years with $1.2 million ongoing to support the special envoy's work;







Provided $85 million over four years, starting in 2022-23, to support the launch of a new Anti-Racism Strategy and the Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Story continues

To continue the work of preserving Holocaust remembrance, Budget 2022 includes $20 million for the construction of a new Holocaust museum in Montréal, $2.5 million to support the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre in Toronto as well as a commitment to support the building of the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver.

Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism has been vital this year in supporting the Government of Canada's work to combat antisemitism and preserve the memory of the Holocaust internationally and domestically. He has also been instrumental in marking Jewish Heritage Month, Raoul Wallenberg Day and more in Canada.

The Government of Canada also amended the Criminal Code to prohibit the communication of public statements that willfully promote antisemitism by condoning, denying or downplaying the Holocaust. The government recognizes the work by provinces following joint federal efforts in the fight against antisemitism.

The Government of Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to combatting antisemitism, hate and systemic racism in all forms whenever and wherever they occur. We acknowledge that there is much more that remains to be done as we continue to build a more inclusive and just society for all.

Quotes

"Antisemitism has no place in Canada or anywhere else, and we will continue to work with the Jewish community to fight hate, discrimination and systemic racism in all forms. Our government's urgency to take further action is evident as we reiterate our pledge to build a safer, stronger, more inclusive and equitable future for all. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism."

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The antisemitism that fuelled the Holocaust is very much alive in Canada and the world today. It is imperative that we continue to fight antisemitism, defend human rights and inclusion, as well as counter hate for the betterment of our country and global community."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"Antisemitism and Holocaust denial is disturbing and frightening. We're committed to continuing to take concrete action to combat antisemitism in all its forms, preserve the memory of the Holocaust as well as promote and defend pluralism, inclusion and human rights."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Malmo pledges represent important Canadian commitments for preserving Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism. We have undertaken significant initiatives this past year, but the most important and ongoing pledge is to learn and act upon the lessons of remembrance, including unrelenting action to combat the challenges of antisemitism and hate."

— The Honourable Irwin Cotler, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism

Quick Facts

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to strengthening, advancing and promoting Holocaust education, research and remembrance. It includes 35 member countries and eight partner organizations with Holocaust–related issues as part of their mandate.

Canada adopted the alliance's working definition of antisemitism in 2019 in Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy to help combat antisemitic attitudes and behaviours, including Holocaust denial and distortion.

The Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism works with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and other implicated ministers to inform and advance Government of Canada policy and programming.

On July 21, 2021, the Government of Canada and the Honourable Irwin Cotler, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, convened the National Antisemitism Summit to identify ways in which organizations, communities, individuals and the federal government can work together to increase public awareness, enhance community security, combat misinformation and online hate and identify new measures necessary to combat antisemitism.

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy (2019-2022), unveiled on June 25, 2019 after extensive cross-country consultations, represents an investment of more than $95 million, including $70 million to support community organizations across Canada addressing efforts to fight racism and to promote multiculturalism.

Recognizing that Canada's fight against racism is far from over, Budget 2022 provides $85 million over four years, starting in 2022-23, to support the work underway to renew Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and to launch a new Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

From March to May 2022, as part of the development of the new Action Plan on Combatting Hate, the Government of Canada held consultations to gather input from individuals and communities with experiences of hate to integrate the unique reality of these communities from all regions of the country.

Associated Links

Canada's Pledges on Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism

Canada and the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

The Government of Canada Concludes National Summit on Antisemitism

Budget 2022 - A Diverse and Inclusive Canada

Federal government launches national consultations for Canada's first ever National Action Plan on Combatting Hate

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022

Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaFP

Like us on Facebook: Canada's foreign policy - Global Affairs Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c4202.html