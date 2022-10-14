U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,158.20
    -238.57 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

One year after pledging to promote Holocaust remembrance and combat antisemitism at the Malmö International Forum, the Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment.

·6 min read

Minister Ahmed Hussen, Minister Mélanie Joly and Minister Pablo Rodriguez reiterated Canada's pledges and commitments to promote Holocaust awareness, remembrance and research, and to combat antisemitism.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form have no place in Canada. Unfortunately, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world continue to be threatened and targeted for who they are. This is an important reminder for all Canadians to combat antisemitism in all of its forms.

The Government of Canada strongly condemns the alarming rise of antisemitism at home and abroad. Last year, at the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism in Sweden, Canada committed to implement and fulfill the following pledges:

  • Combat antisemitism, Holocaust denial and distortion, hate crimes and all other forms of racism and to protect at-risk communities;


  • Promote awareness about the Holocaust and antisemitism in Canada;


  • Continue supporting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and to promote the alliance's working definition of antisemitism.

Canada's pledges also included commitments to counter online antisemitism by introducing new legislation, along with strengthening the Canada Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez reiterated Canada's pledges and outlined the government's ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism and promote Holocaust awareness, remembrance and research.

Since the forum, Canada has:

  • Doubled the Government of Canada's annual contribution to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance;


  • Reappointed the Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism and announced $5.6 million over five years with $1.2 million ongoing to support the special envoy's work;


  • Provided $85 million over four years, starting in 2022-23, to support the launch of a new Anti-Racism Strategy and the Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

To continue the work of preserving Holocaust remembrance, Budget 2022 includes $20 million for the construction of a new Holocaust museum in Montréal, $2.5 million to support the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre in Toronto as well as a commitment to support the building of the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver.

Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism has been vital this year in supporting the Government of Canada's work to combat antisemitism and preserve the memory of the Holocaust internationally and domestically. He has also been instrumental in marking Jewish Heritage Month, Raoul Wallenberg Day and more in Canada.

The Government of Canada also amended the Criminal Code to prohibit the communication of public statements that willfully promote antisemitism by condoning, denying or downplaying the Holocaust. The government recognizes the work by provinces following joint federal efforts in the fight against antisemitism.

The Government of Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to combatting antisemitism, hate and systemic racism in all forms whenever and wherever they occur. We acknowledge that there is much more that remains to be done as we continue to build a more inclusive and just society for all. 

Quotes

"Antisemitism has no place in Canada or anywhere else, and we will continue to work with the Jewish community to fight hate, discrimination and systemic racism in all forms. Our government's urgency to take further action is evident as we reiterate our pledge to build a safer, stronger, more inclusive and equitable future for all. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism."

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The antisemitism that fuelled the Holocaust is very much alive in Canada and the world today. It is imperative that we continue to fight antisemitism, defend human rights and inclusion, as well as counter hate for the betterment of our country and global community."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"Antisemitism and Holocaust denial is disturbing and frightening. We're committed to continuing to take concrete action to combat antisemitism in all its forms, preserve the memory of the Holocaust as well as promote and defend pluralism, inclusion and human rights."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Malmo pledges represent important Canadian commitments for preserving Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism. We have undertaken significant initiatives this past year, but the most important and ongoing pledge is to learn and act upon the lessons of remembrance, including unrelenting action to combat the challenges of antisemitism and hate."

— The Honourable Irwin Cotler, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism

Quick Facts

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to strengthening, advancing and promoting Holocaust education, research and remembrance. It includes 35 member countries and eight partner organizations with Holocaust–related issues as part of their mandate.

Canada adopted the alliance's working definition of antisemitism in 2019 in Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy to help combat antisemitic attitudes and behaviours, including Holocaust denial and distortion.

The Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism works with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and other implicated ministers to inform and advance Government of Canada policy and programming.

On July 21, 2021, the Government of Canada and the Honourable Irwin Cotler, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, convened the National Antisemitism Summit to identify ways in which organizations, communities, individuals and the federal government can work together to increase public awareness, enhance community security, combat misinformation and online hate and identify new measures necessary to combat antisemitism.

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy (2019-2022), unveiled on June 25, 2019 after extensive cross-country consultations, represents an investment of more than $95 million, including $70 million to support community organizations across Canada addressing efforts to fight racism and to promote multiculturalism.

Recognizing that Canada's fight against racism is far from over, Budget 2022 provides $85 million over four years, starting in 2022-23, to support the work underway to renew Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and to launch a new Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

From March to May 2022, as part of the development of the new Action Plan on Combatting Hate, the Government of Canada held consultations to gather input from individuals and communities with experiences of hate to integrate the unique reality of these communities from all regions of the country.

Associated Links

Canada's Pledges on Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism

Canada and the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

The Government of Canada Concludes National Summit on Antisemitism

Budget 2022 - A Diverse and Inclusive Canada

Federal government launches national consultations for Canada's first ever National Action Plan on Combatting Hate

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022

Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaFP
Like us on Facebook: Canada's foreign policy - Global Affairs Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c4202.html

Recommended Stories

  • Wild fans have high expectations for this season

    For the first time this year, your Minnesota Wild are hitting the ice! David Schuman spoke with some die-hard fans.

  • Van Gogh's Sunflowers back on display after oil protesters threw soup on it

    The Sunflowers painting is on display again after climate activists threw tins of tomato soup on it.

  • Miami University vs Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview

    Miami University vs Bowling Green game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 7 game on Saturday, October 15

  • Key Fantasy Questions: Northwest, Southwest

    Matt Stroup, Jonas Nader and Ryan Knaus discuss some key fantasy questions from the Northwest and Southwest as the season gets close. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Micron Will Get Pricier With Improving DRAM Fundamentals, Analyst Anticipates

    Loop Capital analyst Charles Park initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) with a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Memory remains a cyclical industry, and since peaking in 3Q21, the industry has been in a prolonged downturn and accelerated in recent months. Park writes that DRAM fundamentals to bottom in 1H23, with the share price typically bottoming a couple of quarters ahead. Although the near-term macro and demand uncertainties remain and semiconductors will likely face

  • French development minister backs World Bank reforms, calls for U.S. SDR loans

    France's development minister is backing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's call for the World Bank and similar institutions to vastly expand their lending, but said the United States needs to join France and other countries in channeling its IMF monetary reserves to poorer countries. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday that the world needs "to move on" from the old development financing model focused on individual projects to broadly increase support to African countries and other developing nations hit by global challenges.

  • Is it a Good Time to Buy More Micron (MU) Shares?

    Claret Asset Management, an asset management firm, published its third quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. According to the fund, higher interest rates will eventually act as a brake to this economy on steroids that is mainly funded through extreme fiscal largesse and printed money by central banks. […]

  • Social Security is getting a 8.7% boost but advocates warn a recession could spell disaster for 2024 benefits — and the retirees who will depend on them

    The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

  • Why Saudi Arabia and OPEC can diss Biden

    The US energy industry is largely comprised of private-sector firms with investors and shareholders. Saudi Arabia and Russia don't have that problem.

  • Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Convicted of Securities Fraud

    A federal jury in New York convicted Nikola founder Trevor Milton of securities fraud for what prosecutors said were his repeated lies about the development of the company’s zero-emissions trucks and technology. Friday’s guilty verdict caps the downfall of Mr. Milton, who founded Nikola in his basement in 2015 and took it public in 2020 at a valuation of $3.3 billion, when the company hadn’t sold a single truck. Jurors convicted Mr. Milton of one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX can’t afford to give Ukraine free Starlink access anymore

    In the aftermath of the Russian military mobilization of Ukraine, Musk donated Starlink’s internet terminals, the satellite-powered internet service operated by SpaceX, in part to help keep Ukraine’s military online during the conflict. But now Musk says the company cannot fund the system “indefinitely,” claiming the total costs for the operation for Ukraine is costing the company roughly $20 million per month.

  • Report: Boeing MAX extension not included in Senate defense bill

    Boeing has been lobbying for a pass on a looming deadline that could trigger costly cockpit upgrades on the MAX 10 and MAX 7.

  • Amazon faces worker walkouts, strikes ahead of holiday season

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details how labor battles at Amazon are intensifying heading into the holiday season as more workers are staging walkouts and strikes.

  • Beneficiaries of Inherited Retirement Accounts Dodge a Tax Bullet

    Proposed regulations related to required minimum distributions from inherited IRAs were confusing. But the IRS has provided much-needed clarity and tax relief.

  • Oil Posts Weekly Loss as Slowdown Fears Dim Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted a weekly loss as inflation-fighting measures and muted Chinese demand soured the market’s outlook, blunting some of the sting from OPEC’s upcoming supply curtailments.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Federal Reserve Race To Take Down The S&P 500 And Break The World

    Aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes are straining global currencies and economies. But the Fed may not stop until something breaks.

  • BofA warns that the US economy will start to lose 175,000 jobs per month during Q1 of 2023, expects a ‘harder landing’ rather than a softer one — here’s why

    Things might look fine now. BofA says not for long.

  • Nikola founder Trevor Milton convicted of defrauding investors in e-truck startup

    Nikola (NKLA) founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of three counts of criminal fraud on Friday in a case accusing him of spreading lies about the electric truck startup for his own personal benefit.

  • Exclusive-Schlumberger faces employee backlash in Russia over draft cooperation

    (Reuters) -Some of oilfield service firm Schlumberger's more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorizing remote employment to escape mobilization, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents. Schlumberger's cooperation with authorities by delivering the military call-ups and its refusal to allow Russian staff to work outside the country has caused a backlash, according to the sources. Russian law requires companies to assist with delivering a summons to employees and to conduct a military registration if at least one of its employees is liable for service, according to advocacy group Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, which tracks corporate performance on human rights issues.