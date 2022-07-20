U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be unveiled on August 3rd

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
OnePlus

Following the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro early this year, OnePlus has announced that it will launch another flagship phone in 2022. The OnePlus 10T 5G will make its debut in New York on August 3rd at 10 AM ET, marking the company's first in-person event since 2019.

The key selling point will be Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. As we detailed in May, that promises faster and longer-lasting Android flagships, thanks to a 10 percent improvement in processing speed and 30 percent reduction in power. Xiaomi also recently announced that its Redmi K50 phone would arrive soon with that chipset.

The device will premiere with OxygenOS 13, OnePlus's take on Android 13. Along with the latest Android features, it's expected to introduce improved UI personalization, design consistency and more. The 10T 5G will be launched globally, meaning you should be able to buy one both in the US and Europe. OnePlus didn't reveal any other specs or details, other than the textured back shown in the teaser image. We'll learn more when it launches on August 3rd at 10AM ET (3PM BST), and OnePlus has more information here.

