U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,701.14
    +348.86 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

One Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) insider upped their stake in the previous year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PSC

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Prospect Resources Limited's (ASX:PSC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Prospect Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prospect Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Mark Wheatley for AU$100k worth of shares, at about AU$0.15 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.90. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Prospect Resources is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Prospect Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 12% of Prospect Resources shares, worth about AU$45m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Prospect Resources Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Prospect Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Prospect Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Prospect Resources.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • With stock up 14%, Insiders of AusQuest Limited (ASX:AQD) must be wishing they had bought more last year

    AusQuest Limited ( ASX:AQD ) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The...

  • Chip Ganassi Racing Lead Cadillac 1-2-3 at Long Beach

    After a mid-race penalty for Corvette Racing, Heart of Racing took the GTD Pro win for Aston Martin.

  • New York AG Targets Real Estate Firm That Helped Trump

    REUTERSNew York’s attorney general is seeking additional evidence from real estate company Cushman & Wakefield for its alleged role in helping former President Donald Trump inflate property values.On Friday, Attorney General Letitia James asked a state judge to enforce two subpoenas for evidence her investigators have not yet received from the company. The documents they seek are part of her office’s probe against the Trump Organization, which allegedly faked business records to engage in bank f

  • One injured after hit and run involving a motorcycle, police say

    The Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit and run on Winchester that left one person injured

  • Washington Commanders statement: “We are heartbroken” by death of Dwayne Haskins

    The Washington Commanders released a statement today after the news that Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24. “We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” the statement attributed to owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said. “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of [more]

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Austal (ASX:ASB)

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound not quite what it seems

    The rouble's swift rebound on the Moscow Exchange to levels seen before Feb. 24 is being touted in state media and by some government officials as evidence that authorities have got a firm grip on the country's finances despite being battered by the toughest Western sanctions ever. "Our economy appears to be resilient to Western sanctions, the rouble is firming visibly," a state TV presenter said on Friday. The rouble rallied past 72 to the dollar on Friday, its strongest level so far this year, heading away from a record low of 121.52 it hit on March 10.

  • Biden’s Hydrogen Hub Plan Sparks $8 Billion Race Among U.S. States

    (Bloomberg) -- A hydrogen economy that runs factories and power plants on the clean-burning fuel may be years down the road, but that hasn’t stopped U.S. states from jockeying for a share of the $8 billion in federal funds earmarked for so-called hydrogen hubs.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia

  • Ukraine Grid Warns Russia Moves Could Affect Europe Gas Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldUkraine’s natural gas grid warned that transit flows to Europe could be affected as Russia and illegal armed groups are disrupting operations at a key compressor statio

  • Why parts of Good Friday worship have been controversial

    People visiting a Christ sculpture at the Santa Maria Magdalena Church during the Holy Week in Granada, Spain. Álex Cámara/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesChurches around the world will be holding services for their three most important days during this Holy Week: Holy Thursday, sometimes called Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Easter commemorates Christ’s resurrection from the dead, the fundamental belief of Christianity. It is the earliest and most central of all Christian holidays, mo

  • Shell's 13-Year Journey From Discovery to First Oil Shows Why U.S. Output Is Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Questioned by U.S. lawmakers this week, chief executives from the nation’s biggest oil companies took great pains to explain why they haven’t raised production fast enough to tame skyrocketing energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanc

  • Finland hit by cyberattack, airspace breach

    Finland was hit with cyberattacks and an airspace breach on Friday while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was speaking to the Finnish Parliament. The country’s Ministry of Defense tweeted earlier Friday its website was under attack and it would shutter until further notice. A few hours later, after resolving the issue, the department clarified that the…

  • Microsoft Warns Russia Regarding Ukraine

    Software giant Microsoft is among the big companies that have mobilized in favor of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country six weeks ago.

  • Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins hit and killed by vehicle in South Florida Saturday morning

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was reportedly killed Saturday morning after being hit by a car in South Florida.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • 4 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That are Passive Income Machines

    If you're looking for safe stocks amid higher market volatility, you've come to the right place.

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • Russia’s First Default in a Century Looks All But Inevitable Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv to Offer SupportElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedRussia’s first external default in a century now looks all but inevitable after another brutal week for the country’s finances.First, the Trea

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.