One Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) insider reduced their stake by 36% in the previous year

Looking at Raytheon Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:RTX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Raytheon Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Corporate VP & Controller, Amy Johnson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$357k worth of shares at a price of US$98.55 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$98.21. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Amy Johnson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Raytheon Technologies Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Raytheon Technologies. In total, Corporate VP & Controller Amy Johnson sold US$357k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Raytheon Technologies insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$143m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Raytheon Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold Raytheon Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Raytheon Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Raytheon Technologies and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

