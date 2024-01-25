One Reservoir Media Insider Raised Stake By 37% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Reservoir Media, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RSVR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Reservoir Media Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Ezra Field made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$149k worth of shares at a price of US$5.39 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$7.08), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Reservoir Media

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.7% of Reservoir Media shares, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Reservoir Media Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Reservoir Media shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Reservoir Media and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Reservoir Media.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

