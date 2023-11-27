The one-year returns have been favorable for Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BPURI) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BPURI) share price is 100% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 2.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 26% in the last three years.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that Bina Puri Holdings Bhd didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Bina Puri Holdings Bhd actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 60%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 100% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Bina Puri Holdings Bhd shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 100% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bina Puri Holdings Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Bina Puri Holdings Bhd is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 4 of those are a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

