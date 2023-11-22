The one-year returns for Lay Hong Berhad's (KLSE:LAYHONG) shareholders have been respectable, yet its earnings growth was even better

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Lay Hong Berhad (KLSE:LAYHONG) share price is 46% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 5.8% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 12% higher than it was three years ago.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Lay Hong Berhad

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Lay Hong Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 93%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 46% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Lay Hong Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 8.73.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Lay Hong Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 47% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.6% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Lay Hong Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Story continues

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.