The one-year returns have been respectable for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) share price is up 81% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 18% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 18% lower than it was three years ago.

Since it's been a strong week for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Given that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions saw its revenue grow by 16%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 81% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 81% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kratos Defense & Security Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.