The one-year returns for Universal Music Group's (AMS:UMG) shareholders have been , yet its earnings growth was even better

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) share price is up 10%, but that's less than the broader market return. Universal Music Group hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Since it's been a strong week for Universal Music Group shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Check out our latest analysis for Universal Music Group

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Universal Music Group was able to grow EPS by 73% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 10% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Universal Music Group, despite the growth. Interesting.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Universal Music Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Universal Music Group will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Universal Music Group's TSR for the last 1 year was 13%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

In the last year the market returned about 13%, and Universal Music Group generated a TSR of 13% for its shareholders. And the stock has been on a nice little run lately, with the price climbing 21% higher in 90 days. It could be that word is spreading about its positive business attributes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Universal Music Group you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here