'One ring' trading card that launched global scavenger hunt found, winner a mystery

A one-of-a-kind “Lord of the Rings” trading card worth millions has been found Friday after a search led to bids over a million dollars.

Hasbro announced the sacred “One Ring” card, part of the 1993 game “Magic: the Gathering,” prompting a global scavenge that ended Friday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the odds of finding the card were 0.00003%. The owner of the card has not been publicly identified.

The rare 'One Ring' card in a protective cover. (PSA)

“We are thrilled to hear tale of a new Ring-bearer in possession of the serialized 1:1 The One Ring! This journey is finished, but the adventure with #MTGxLOTR's continues!” the Magic: The Gather official Twitter account said Friday.

The singular card was described as a “traditional foil card printed in the Black Speech of Sauron and as among a set of new June 20 releases from the fantasy adventure franchise. In the books written by J.R.R. Tolkien, the ring drove men mad similar to the way the collectible card did in real life before Friday’s announcement.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the Darkness bind them.



We are thrilled to hear tale of a new Ring-bearer in possession of the serialized 1:1 The One Ring! This journey is finished, but the adventure with #MTGxLOTR's continues! pic.twitter.com/nlKqJ02Qqk — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) June 30, 2023

NFL football player Cassius Marsh offered half a million for the card before trading card company Dave and Adam's Card World doubled the offer with a $1 million bounty.

Both bids were foiled when the owner of a Spain-based card store promised 2 million euros, or about $2.2 million, according to the the Wall Street Journal reported.

A rookie card for baseball legend Mickey Mantle is reportedly the most expensive card ever sold last year with a price of $12.6 million, according to Forbes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rare 'One Ring' card worth millions found, owner's ID a mystery