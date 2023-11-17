One Riverwalk apartments record price tag takes Knoxville's South Waterfront to new heights

The hefty $124 million sale of a prominent South Waterfront property is the one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Knoxville area in recent memory.

It's also the latest example in a string of large real estate deals as investors are betting big on the developing area.

One Riverwalk, an apartment complex at 221 E. Blount Ave., was sold by Southeastern, a Georgia-based developer, to California-based real estate investment group Passco Companies on Oct. 31, according to Knox County property records.

The company was drawn to the property for its "unbelievable setting" overlooking the Tennessee River and visibility from downtown, Colin Gillis, senior vice president of acquisitions for Passco, told Knox News in an emailed statement. The company was emboldened by the success it has seen with two other apartment complexes it owns in Knoxville: Tapestry Turkey Creek and Trustwell Living of West Knoxville.

This is by far the company's largest investment in Knoxville. Passco, which has a Southeast headquarters in Atlanta, purchased Tapestry for over $41.5 million in October 2019 and Trustwell for $49.5 million in December 2022.

"One Riverwalk is a one-of-a-kind generational opportunity to own what is arguably one of the best assets in one of the best locations in the state of Tennessee," Gillis wrote in the email.

One Riverwalk has 303 luxury apartments across two buildings on 3.35 acres.

One Riverwalk apartments sits along the Tennessee River just across from downtown.

Knoxville waterfront properties selling like hotcakes

Knox County Register of Deeds Nick McBride said the $124 million purchase is one of the largest he's seen and one of the largest in recent memory.

Passco's purchase doesn't include much land, McBride said, as the apartment buildings take up most of the property.

What's so surprising about the deal, McBride said, is the price per unit: nearly $410,000 per apartment.

"I am shocked every week at some transfer," McBride said.

McBride said sky-high property sales aren't going away.

303 Flats apartments just down the road at 303 W. Blount Ave. sold for almost $57 million in May.

These big deals extend across the region. McBride wasn't surprised when Warner Bros. Discovery got $35 million for the sale of its Knoxville campus to Apex Bank in March. Even more impressive, he said, is that Apex Bank sold two-thirds of the property for $31 million to Maryville-based fashion company Altar'd State, which is moving its headquarters to Knoxville later this year.

The South Waterfront strip of land is a hotspot for development, from new apartment buildings coming up to discussions of building a $70 million pedestrian bridge to the redevelopment of Kerns Bakery into Kerns Food Hall, expected to open in December.

Other major purchases in the area include:

In January, Vols View Residences purchased almost 6 acres at 451 W. Blount Ave. for $8 million for a 348-apartment complex called Livano Knoxville.

In September, Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and University of Tennessee at Knoxville partnered to purchase nearly 7 acres of property at 2323 W. Blount Ave. for $9 million. As of February, UT's vision for the site includes parking and student housing.

The former Baptist Hospital building property was purchased by Knoxville Student Property for $4.75 million last April, with plans for a 205-unit apartment building.

A consulting company in a study funded by the city of Knoxville and East Tennessee Realtors identified Knoxville's South Waterfront as a prime area for more development, including hotels and a statement attraction, similar to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

What's next for One Riverwalk apartments?

If you're a resident of One Riverwalk, Passco said not to expect any major changes.

It will retain the onsite management team from property management company Greystar, according to Gillis.

Passco intendeds to make some improvements to the property, starting with a dog park in an underutilized area.

One Riverwalk has one- and two-bedroom apartments, with rates ranging from $1,848 to $3,093, according to Greystar's website.

