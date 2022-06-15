One Scientific Inc. to Present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / One Scientific Inc. today announced that Jon Barnwell, Founder and Chief Operating Officer will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

1x1 networking available for founders and investors

100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

One Scientific Inc. is a U.S. based-technology supplier focused on research and development bringing novel hydrogen production to commercialization. Our technology offers a low-carbon and economic onsite system that can serve end users more cost effectively. Affordable onsite hydrogen from pure water.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

