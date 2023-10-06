The one-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) stock falls a further 4.8% in past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 42%. That's well below the market return of 13%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 14% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 30% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for MaxLinear isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately MaxLinear reported an EPS drop of 39% for the last year. We note that the 42% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that MaxLinear has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

MaxLinear shareholders are down 42% for the year, but the market itself is up 13%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MaxLinear you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

