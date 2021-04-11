U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,383.71
    +1,688.74 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

One Shot Keto Research & Reviews - Will OneShot KETO MELT FAT FAST! WITHOUT DIET OR EXERCISE?

FitLivings Reviews
·16 min read

Voted #1 KETO Product in USA this product is a catalyst to getting your body in ketosis fast. I have reviewed One Shot Keto with research to help you get lead lean.

One Shot Keto Reviews With Research!

Review by Fit Livings. Can you lose weight just taking Keto pills?
Review by Fit Livings. Can you lose weight just taking Keto pills?
Review by Fit Livings. Can you lose weight just taking Keto pills?

One Shot Keto Reviews With Research!

Review by Fit Livings. Can you lose weight just taking Keto pills?
Review by Fit Livings. Can you lose weight just taking Keto pills?
Review by Fit Livings. Can you lose weight just taking Keto pills?

Syosset, NY, April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THE SCIENCE OFKETOSIS With (OneShot KETO)

Ketosis is the state where your body is actually burning fat for energy instead of carbs. Ketosis is extremely hard to obtain on your own and takes weeks to accomplish. OneShot KETO actually helps your body achieve ketosis fast and helps you burn fat for energy instead of carbs!

  • No More Stored Fat: Currently with the massive load of cabohydrates in our foods, our bodies are conditioned to burn carbs for energy instead of fat. Because it is an easier energy source for the body to use up. When the carb tank fills up and spills over, fat is stored in the wanted.

  • New Energy Source: Fat - Ketosis is the state where your body is actually burning fat for energy instead of carbs. Ketosis is extremely hard to obtain on your own and takes weeks to accomplish. In order for your body to burn ketones, OneShot KETO is created. This put the body in ketosis fast and helps you burn fat for energy instead of carbs!

  • More Health Benefits: OneShot KETO BHB works almost instantly to help support ketosis in the body by Burning FAT for energy. Fat IS the body's ideal source of energy and when you are in ketosis you experience energy and mental clarity like never before and of course very rapid weight loss.

One Shot Keto is one of the top trending ketone-based supplements out there. The product contains BHB as its central ingredient that works toward providing you energy when you are trying out the ketogenic diet. Limitless One Shot Keto may also fight the keto flu to make the process of ketosis easily achievable for you.

SPECIAL PROMO 2021: Click Here to Order One Shot Keto at an Exclusive Discounted Price

Considering how difficult it is to lose weight, several people are steering toward trying out the ketogenic diet. Such a diet can, however, be difficult to follow because of the many obstacles that pop up in the way. For instance, you may feel lack of motivation or experience extreme cravings for carbohydrates to keep your energy levels up. In fact, there are other side effects that accompany your journey toward achieving ketosis as well.

With a product such as One Shot Keto, chances of you succeeding in the weight loss journey are higher. Sure, it is not a miracle product that works on its own and needs to be combined with the keto diet. But its main purpose is to make following the keto diet a comparatively easier feat.

one shot keto
one shot keto


If you're interested in trying out the One Shot Keto supplement for you too are following the keto diet, you can know more about it below. This One Shot Keto review will discuss everything – the features, benefits, and working of Limitless One Shot Keto pills. Let's start.

ALSO SEE: ”We Found an AMAZING Low Price For One Shot Keto Pills Right Here”

One Shot Keto Review

Once upon a time people used to believe that the only way to lose weight was by restricting their diet. However, this is not the correct approach as this can lead to a lack of nutrition. It is actually quite unhealthy and may not help you at all in your weight loss journey. Today, people are aware that it is basically a change in what they eat, not how much they eat, that can help them cut down excess pounds.

In this regard, different diets have different charts regarding how much protein, carbohydrates and fats you should consume to stay healthy and be able to lose weight as well. The keto diet is one of the top trending ways of losing weight. It tells you to take a moderate quantity of proteins while keeping your intake of carbohydrates quite low and increasing your consumption of fats.

No, you aren’t supposed to eat more unhealthy fats such as junk food in the form of pizzas and hamburgers. This means that you're supposed to include more healthy fats in your diet that come from nuts and avocados. Still, just merely by changing your diet you will not be immediately able to achieve results from the keto diet. This is because the keto diet is very tough to keep up with. In the middle of the way you might be forced to ditch it and go back to your unhealthy habits.

Don't lose hope though – a product such as One Shot Keto can be helpful in achieving ketosis from following the keto diet. One Shot Keto uses exogenous ketones to help you stay energetic through the process of the keto diet. It may also fight the many complications that arise when you follow the keto diet. Other than this, what you mainly need to know about One Shot Keto is that it is a quality one with only natural ingredients.

(BEST ONLINE DEAL) Click Here To Get One Shot Keto at the Lowest Discounted Price Online Now!

Ketosis, a Ketogenic Diet, and Exogenous Ketones

We have already discussed what a ketogenic diet demands of you. Now you need to know what the process of ketosis is. Basically, ketosis is a metabolic process of the body in which fats are burned rather than carbohydrates. Typically, the body relies on carbohydrates for meeting its energy needs. As carbohydrates are broken down, glucose is released which is the body's primary source of energy.

This is not how it should be though since when glucose is used for energy, fats are stored. And when fats are stored, you put on weight more and more. Moreover, the energy that is derived from carbohydrates is also not of a high enough quality or as lasting as that which comes from fats. Now when you are able to achieve the process ketosis, your body switches from using carbs for energy to using fats for energy. This puts fats to use as they are broken down into ketones which replace glucose as a source of energy.

When stored and consumed fats are burned off into energy, you are able to lose weight efficiently. However, to reach this, you need to cut down your intake of carbohydrates otherwise your body will revert back to using carbs for energy. The journey toward reaching a full state of ketosis is not easy - this is where exogenous ketones come into the picture.

Until your body is able to prepare its own ketones, exogenous ketones such as Limitless One Shot Keto pills can help you stay on the track of your weight loss journey.

How Does One Shot Keto Help In Your Keto Journey?

Basically, when you cut down your intake of carbohydrates, your body suffers through what is called the keto flu. This keto flu comes with symptoms such as nausea, irritability, diarrhea, constipation and fatigue. Furthermore, when you are low on carbohydrates you may start craving them so that your body is able to meet its energy needs.

After all, it will take a while for you to completely achieve ketosis and replace your glucose-based energy with ketone-based fuel. This is where One Shot Keto comes into the picture. This dietary supplement contains exogenous ketones which help you fight the symptoms of the keto flu. This means the chances of you leaving the keto diet in between are lowered since you no more are struggling.

Furthermore, exogenous ketones also provide your body with energy until it is able to prepare its own energy through ketones derived from fats. As your body is energetic and you do not feel fatigued, your cravings for carbohydrates are also decreased. This makes achieving weight loss easier through the process of keto.

And this is exactly why it is recommended to take an exogenous ketones supplement such as One Shot Keto when you are following the keto diet. Without exogenous ketones, not only is your journey toward weight loss through keto extraordinarily difficult but may also prove to be impossible.

(LIMITED SUPPLIES) Get One Shot Keto Supplement For The Lowest Price Available Right Here!

The Central Ingredient Of One Shot Keto Pills

The central ingredient of One Shot Keto is the BHB ketone. BHB or beta hydroxybutyrate is a type of ketone that is also produced in your body naturally. Of the three different types of ketones that are produced mainly when your body burns out fats, BHB is the most stable type.

It is also found in the most abundant quantity compared to the other two types of ketones. One Shot Keto contains natural BHB exogenous ketones so that your body is provided with energy and is able to combat the keto flu when you are on the keto diet. This ingredient also comes with several other benefits for your health other than just providing energy and fighting fatigue.

BHB is great for both your physical and your mental health. It can cross the blood brain barrier and provide energy to your brain, making it sharper. On the other hand, it can improve your digestive processes as well as strengthen your immune system. This is why including beta hydroxybutyrate in your diet is only going to benefit you. Until, of course, your body enters the state of ketosis fully and is able to create its own BHB.

ALSO SEE: “One Shot Keto Diet Latest Report - You Won’t Believe This”

Other Ingredients Found In One Shot Keto

From the details mentioned on the official website, the primary ingredient found in One Shot Keto is the BHB proprietary blend. This blend contains three different mineral salts:

  • Potassium

  • Calcium

  • Sodium

These minerals are crucial for your health as they don't only support weight loss through ketosis, but they are also needed for other bodily processes. Other than this, One Shot Keto supplement contains a detox proprietary blend with the following ingredients:

  • Green tea leaf extract

This ingredient in One Shot Keto pills is a rich source of antioxidants as well as of catechins that help with the oxidation of fats. Green tea supports metabolism, keeps you hydrated, supports weight loss and it strengthens your immune systems as well to protect you against different diseases.

  • Green coffee bean extract

This extract is sourced from unprocessed coffee beans. It also contains an abundant amount of antioxidants. Moreover, it contains a beneficial component called chlorogenic acid which promotes weight loss.

  • Niacin

Niacin in One Shot Keto is a type of vitamin B that comes with plenty of health benefits. It can fight vitamin B deficiency and can detoxify the body. This means that it eliminates toxins from your body to support your health and weight loss.

  • Garcinia cambogia

Garcinia cambogia in One Shot Keto weight loss pills is a very famous fruit for weight loss. It looks like a pumpkin and is made of hydroxycitric acid. Garcinia Cambogia reduces visceral fat and total fat in the body which is how it helps in reducing obesity.

  • Medium chain triglycerides

Medium chain triglycerides are not only keto friendly, but they also have an inbuilt ability to support weight loss. MCTs fight the complications that arise with the keto flu and also speed up the process of achieving ketosis.

  • Raspberry ketone

Next up, the formula contains Raspberry ketone, a chemical which is taken directly from raspberries for the formula of One Shot Keto. This ketone helps with the breakdown of fats and also supports the processing of adiponectin, which is a hormone that helps in fat burning.

  • Black pepper extract

Last but not the least, the composition of One Shot Keto has black pepper extract that can detoxify the body as well as improve excretory processes so that you are able to cleanse toxins out of your body. It also supports the natural fat burning process of the body – metabolism – and helps with weight loss.

Also read what online One Shot Keto customer reviews are saying about this product. Does it really work for weight loss? Visit the official website here!

Health Benefits Of One Shot Keto

Along with supporting weight loss, there are other advantages that also accompany the regular use of One Shot Keto pills. You can learn about how you can benefit your health when you continually use this product (individual results may vary):

  • Suppresses your appetite

This is a major benefit as sometimes the major cause of weight gain is overeating. When your appetite for unhealthy foods is controlled, you are able to keep away from junk foods which are very unhealthy and contribute to putting on excess pounds. This makes weight maintenance easy.

  • Increases energy levels

By increasing your energy levels, One Shot Keto provides you with the stamina to exercise better. It also makes you more active in other walks of life as you find yourself aceing at little to big tasks without depending on carbohydrates.

  • Boosts your immunity

What's more, One Shot Keto may also make your immune system stronger. When your immunity is stronger not only is your body able to heal faster, but you are also protected against the attack of different kinds of infections and diseases.

  • Increases cognitive functioning

Since BHB ketones are able to cross the blood brain barrier, as discussed above, your mental health improves significantly. You don't have to struggle with mood swings anymore and you’re also made more mentally alert, focused and sharper.

  • Betters lean muscles

Once you start losing weight, you fear that you will now have a flabby physique that will give away that you were once fat. However, BHB ketones and the process of ketosis are such that they promote the development of lean muscles, giving you a chiseled physique.

Visit The Official Website Here to Order One Shot Keto Supplement

Features Of One Shot Keto Diet Pills

With lots of ground covered, now let's move on to learn the defining features of One Shot Keto, so that you can decide whether or not it is worth purchasing. Here goes:

  • A composition that is natural and free of chemicals

All ingredients of this product have been driven from natural sources. No harmful agents have been added in the One Shot Keto capsules such as fillers or additives. There are no synthetic ingredients in the formula, no stimulants or habit-forming substances.

  • A supplement safe for daily consumption

You are supposed to take One Shot Keto on an everyday basis if you want to see results. However, you have no reason to worry about any major negative side effects since this is a natural, high quality, and research backed supplement without any harmful ingredients.

Using One Shot Keto Pills

You are supposed to take two capsules of One Shot Keto daily. However, you must be following a keto diet otherwise you may not be able to see any results. Pregnant and nursing women, those who have a chronic condition, and those below the age of 18 shouldn't use this product. To stay on the safe side, if you have any doubts, consult your physician before using this one or another new supplement.

Where to Buy One Shot Keto? Pricing, Refund, and Customer Support Details

You have three deals to choose from when buying the One Shot Keto pills. These are:

  • One bottle of this product - $69.99

  • In a deal of three bottles of this product – $49.30 each

  • In a deal of six bottles of this product - $39.74 each

One bottle of the One Shot Keto supplement contains enough capsules to last for an entire month. Currently, this product is available at a discount. The original prices are even higher so you must place your order fast if you want to try the product out. Delivery is free within the United States for all three packages. This is the official website link to purchase One Shot Keto diet pills.

Processing takes 2 days and shipping takes 7 days within the US and 14 days for international orders. There is a money back guarantee of 30 days to ensure that you are able to return the product if it doesn’t satisfy you. If you have any questions or queries, you can contact the customer support team via phone: 424-207-1558. See the complete terms and conditions on the official webpage of One Shot Keto.

One Shot Keto Reviews - Summing Up

One Shot Keto seems like a great choice for exogenous ketones if you are on the keto diet. From curbing your cravings for carbs to fighting the keto flu, the supplement claims to come with several benefits. It may improve your cognitive functionality as well as your digestive processes and boost your immune system. With it, you can effectively lose weight by winning at the keto diet.

(HUGE DISCOUNT AVAILABLE) Click Here To Get One Shot Keto Diet Pills From Its Official Website!

Just one thing that you need to know - One Shot Keto is not a cure or a treatment for obesity or any other disease. Moreover, this product has not been evaluated or approved by the Food and Drug Administration, US. You can research more about it online, about its reviews and complaints, to make sure One Shot Keto is a worthwhile purchase. Moreover, there is no One Shot Keto Shark Tank episode and the company has deemed all such products as scam.

Seller disclosure:

Notice: The products and information found on this website are not intended to replace professional medical advice or treatment. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

Media Contact:

One Shot Keto

support@theoneshotketo.com

(888) 966-1522

About Fit Livings:

This press release has been created by Fit Livings, a USA based company that provides consumers with product reviews and reports helping them make informed decisions. Individual results may vary and this product review has been published for information purposes only. Any purchase done from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product.

To contact Fit Livings regarding this press release, please email at: info@FitLivings.com

FDA and Supplements: The FDA will never approve a dietary supplement. According to the Food and Drug Administration, dietary supplements are a category of their own, and they are not subject to FDA regulation or approval. If a company is claiming that the FDA approves their diet supplement, run. This is a clear misrepresentation. -- This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. --- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

References:

Ketones are chemicals your liver makes. You produce them when you don't have enough insulin in your body to turn sugar (or glucose) into energy. You need another source, so your body uses fat instead. Your liver turns this fat into ketones, a type of acid, and sends them into your bloodstream.

"The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet that in medicine is used mainly to treat hard-to-control (refractory) epilepsy in children. The diet forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates." Source Ketogenic diet


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Gains Ground After Strong Employment Reports

    USD/CAD declined below the 20 EMA and is testing the next support level at 1.2550.

  • Bond Market’s Stalled-Out Reflation Trade Needs Actual Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The reflation trade that dominated the start of 2021 in the bond market has taken a breather, leaving investors bracing for a key set of data in the week ahead that has the potential to reaffirm expectations that price pressures will build as the economy rebounds.All eyes will be on Tuesday’s release of the U.S. consumer price index for March, which is expected to show a significant jump. The number will likely be distorted by the huge slump in year-earlier figures at the outbreak of the pandemic. But traders may be reluctant to dismiss an acceleration -- as they did to some extent with Friday’s stronger-than-projected producer price data -- if there’s a growing sense that it marks the beginning of a trend.The statistics come at a crucial time for bond bears betting on reflation. Market measures of inflation expectations, fueled by ultraloose Federal Reserve policy and immense amounts of fiscal stimulus, have stalled near multiyear highs and have yet to be backed consistently by actual data. The same goes with gauges of the yield curve, which have retreated from recent peaks. It’s not just bond positions at stake: Without follow-through from data, bets on Fed tightening as soon as late 2022 may fade, potentially sapping demand for the surprisingly resilient dollar.“We don’t have strong reflation-trade momentum at the moment because people are waiting for more data,” said Daniel Tenengauzer, head of markets strategy at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. “As the data comes in, we are probably going to see the reflation trade play out again more strongly” toward the middle of the year.Tenengauzer says every inflation reading counts from this point because “the longer inflation stays at 2.5%,” an annual CPI reading last seen before the pandemic took hold, “the more underwater you are from holding fixed income.”Ten-year Treasury yields rose Friday, while finishing below the day’s high, after the PPI report showed a 4.2% increase from March 2020. Although it was relative to a period when the pandemic caused price pressures to crash, it was the biggest annual gain since 2011. The benchmark yield has retreated since approaching 1.8% last month, the highest since January 2020.There are strong arguments on both sides of the inflation debate as the market moves from a phase where it was driven by rising expectations for price pressures, to one where investors are seeking backup from the data. There’s also a view that expectations for growth, not inflation, may end up dominating the narrative for Treasuries later this year, through higher real yields.Inflation ‘Psychosis’Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who’s scheduled to appear on “60 Minutes” Sunday and will also speak Wednesday, has said any pickup in inflation will likely be temporary. Hoisington Investment Management Co., meanwhile, said in its latest quarterly report that inflation fears are a “psychosis” that will fade.But that doesn’t mean that a jump in the consumer price index won’t spook bond investors at least briefly. The March figure is forecast to show a year-over-year increase of 2.5%, which would be the highest since January 2020 and above every point on the yield curve. It’s a development that may also undermine stocks.“The market’s been pricing in a reflation theme already since the second half of 2020, but strong, realized prints would almost add fuel to the fire,” said Shahid Ladha, head of Group-of-10 rates strategy for the Americas at BNP Paribas SA.That, in turn, would produce upside risk to yields on intermediate maturities because of the possibility that the Fed might have to tighten sooner than expected, he says.Investors are also tasked with absorbing a combined $120 billion of coupon auctions next week, including 30-year debt, as they ponder the inflation question. While expectations for an elevated CPI reading may be a concern, the past month has shown that there’s sufficient demand for Treasuries, which should help “grease future bond auctions,” Tenengauzer said.What to WatchEconomic calendar:April 12: Monthly budget statementApril 13: NFIB small business optimism; CPI; average earningsApril 14: MBA mortgage applications; import/export prices; Fed’s Beige BookApril 15: Jobless claims; retail sales; Empire manufacturing; Philadelphia Fed business outlook; industrial production; Langer consumer comfort; business inventories; NAHB housing index; TIC flowsApril 16: Building permits; housing starts; University of Michigan sentimentFed calendar:April 12: Boston Fed’s Eric RosengrenApril 13: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester and Rosengren at event on racism and the economyApril 14: Dallas Fed’s Robert Kaplan; Powell speaks to the Economic Club of Washington; Beige Book; New York Fed’s John Williams; Vice Chair Richard Clarida discusses new policy framework; BosticApril 15: Bostic; Daly; New York Fed Executive Vice President Lorie Logan; Clarida; MesterApril 16: Kaplan in two appearancesAuction schedule:April 12: 13-, 26-week bills; 3-, 10-year notesApril 13: 30-year bondsApril 15: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as Yields Rise After Jump in US, China Producer Prices

    Gold futures are trading sharply lower on Friday, pressured by rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. Dollar. The moves are likely being fueled by profit-taking ahead of the weekend, but some are saying that robust economic data from China boosted hopes of a swift recovery. A fast paced recovery will bring central banks closer to lifting their current easy monetary policy, which would pressure gold prices.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Lawmakers press Biden to say yes to more payments

    The president is being urged to roll more direct aid money into his infrastructure bill.

  • Stocks Notch Longest Weekly Rally Since October: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed to another record as investors shrugged off concern over inflation and focused on prospects for an economic rebound. Treasuries fell, while the dollar advanced.The S&P 500 closed above 4,100 and posted its third-straight weekly rally -- the longest winning streak since October. Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for this year. Honeywell International Inc. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on an analyst upgrade. Boeing Co. retreated after grounding dozens of 737 Max jets to repair an electrical flaw that emerged in recently delivered models.Equities extended a surge from their March 2020 lows to about 85% as Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that policy will remain supportive. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is looking for evidence on whether it’s reaching the goals on price stability and employment before adjusting rates. Still, a report showing the rise in producer prices added fuel to the debate about the path of inflation.“It’s noisy data,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “It’s important to remember the positive elements of what is actually happening -- prices are going up because we’re getting demand back together.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1904.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.65 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.66%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $59.32 a barrel.Gold slid 0.7% to $1,742.83 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘This is the single worst time to be a passive investor’: veteran investor

    Stock picking is ripe for a shift away from passive investing, which could suffer a decade of low or nonexistent returns, says Bill Smead.

  • Must-Know Rules for Converting a 401(k) to a Roth IRA

    You should be able to roll over your 401(k) plan account into a Roth IRA, but be sure you first understand the tax consequences of doing so.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 80%

    After a volatile first quarter, Q2 has kicked off in style, and the major indexes sit at – or hover near – all-time highs. The government bond market has also been steadying as yields have pulled back after rising higher earlier in the year, soothing investor fears that inflation could get out of hand. Moreover, the economic recovery seems to be gathering steam at a faster pace than anticipated. “We had been expecting the data to improve about this time, and early signals are that the recovery is absolutely on track,” said Hugh Gimber, J.P. Morgan’s global market strategist. “This is the period where the forecast of a strong recovery in growth is starting to look more like the fact of a strong recovery in growth.” Against this backdrop, the analysts at J.P. Morgan have pinpointed 2 names which they believe are set for strong growth in the year ahead; both are expected to handsomely reward investors with at least 80% of gains over the coming months. We ran them through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) We’ll start in China, where Tencent Music Entertainment is the offspring of China’s giant online venture company, Tencent, and Spotify, the Swedish streaming company that makes music and playlists easy. Tencent Music has seen consistently strong sales and earnings for the past year, with the top line growing year-over-year in each quarter of 2020. The Q4 report showed $1.26 billion in the top line, the highest in the last two years, along with 12 cents per share in earnings, up 33% year-over-year. Strong streaming revenue, which showed 29% growth, helped drive the results. And, Tencent Music, through its variety of apps, is the top music streaming service in the Chinese online market – as shown by the 40.4% yoy increase in paid subscribers during Q4. In its quarterly results, the company reported 4.3 million net new users in Q4, to reach 56 million active premium accounts across its apps. That said, the stock has pulled back sharply recently, as like many other high-flying growth names, worries regarding an overheated valuation have come to the fore. But pullbacks often spell opportunity, and covering the stock for JPM, Alex Yao notes the strong subscription growth, as well as the potential in the company’s other businesses, online ads and long-form audio, for monetization. “We believe TME is entering a healthy development cycle with successive growth engines: 1) music subscription remains the core revenue driver with consistent paying ratio improvement, 2) ads revenue ramps up quickly, and 3) active investments in long-form audio initiative, which could become a new growth driver in 2022 and afterwards," Yao noted. To this end, Yao puts a $36 price target on TME, suggesting a one-year upside of 84%, to back his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. (To watch Yao’s track record, click here) Overall, TME has a thumbs up from Wall Street. Of the 11 reviews on record, 7 are to Buy, 3 are to Hold, and 1 says Sell, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $19.50, and their $30.19 average price target implies an upside of 55% for the months ahead. (See TME stock analysis on TipRanks) Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) The next JPM pick we’re looking at is Y-mAbs, a late-stage clinical biopharma company with a focus on pediatric oncology. The company is working on the development and commercialization of new antibody-based cancer therapeutics. Y-mAbs has one medication – Danyelza – approved for use to treat neuroblastoma in children age 1 and over, and a ‘broad and advanced’ pipeline of drug candidates in various stages of the clinical process, as well as five additional products in pre-clinical research stages. Having an approved drug is a ‘holy grail’ for clinical biopharmaceutical companies, and in 4Q20 Y-mAbs saw considerable income from Danyelza. The company announced at the end of December that it had agreed to sell the Priority Review Voucher for the drug to United Therapeutics for $105 million. Y-mAbs will retain the rights to 60% of the net proceeds from the sale, under an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering. Also in December, the company announced a license agreement with SciClone. The partnership gives Y-mAbs and Danyelza an opening for treating pediatric patients in China. The agreement includes Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, and is worth up to $120 million for Y-mAbs. The company has entered other agreements making Danyelza available in Eastern Europe and Russia. Danyelza is Y-mAbs flagship product, but the company also has omburtamab in advanced stages of the pipeline. This drug candidate saw a setback in October last year, when the FDA refused to file the company's Biologics License Application, proposed for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis. Y-mAbs has been in steady communication with the FDA since then, with a new target date for the BLA at the end of 2Q21 or early in 3Q21. These two drugs – one approved and one not yet – form the basis of the JPM outlook on this stock. Analyst Tessa Romero writes, “Our thesis revolves around the de-risked nature of the pediatric oncology pipeline. Our recent KOL feedback is enthusiastic about use of lead asset Danyelza in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma (NB). For second lead asset omburtamab in NB metastatic to the central nervous system (CNS/LM from NB), while the ‘Refuse to File’ last year and subsequent regulatory delays were certainly disappointing, we still see a high probability of approval for the product in the 2Q/3Q22 timeframe…” Looking ahead, Romero sees an upbeat outlook for the company: “Coupling our anticipation of a healthy launch for Danyelza, with regulatory/clinical momentum expected in the near- to mid-term, we see shares poised to rebound and see an attractive buying opportunity at current levels.” The analyst puts a $52 price target on YMAB shares, implying an upside of 86% for the year ahead, and supporting an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Romero’s track record, click here) Overall, the Wall Street reviews break down 3 to 1 in favor of Buys versus Holds on Y-mAbs, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have an average price target of $61.25, suggestive of a 121% upside potential this year. (See YMAB stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Whether you’re retiring in 30 years or 5 years, you still need to do this one thing religiously

    Investing is a crucial part of accumulating enough money in retirement — and the best results come with proper asset allocation. Retirement tip of the week: Check the asset allocation of your retirement portfolios, and if you’ve done it recently, make it a regularly scheduled task once a year. “The time to review your asset allocation and overall retirement investment strategy should be a proactive process throughout the year,” said Jon Ulin, chief executive officer of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management.

  • Stimulus check update: When will ‘plus-up’ payments arrive? Answers to your COVID relief questions

    Americans have tons of questions about their stimulus checks and 2020 taxes. Here’s what you need to know about 2021 COVID-relief payments and more.

  • Arm Battle With China CEO Escalates, Complicating SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle for control of Arm Ltd.’s China business is escalating with new lawsuits aimed at keeping the unit’s controversial chief executive in power, further complicating SoftBank Group Corp.’s efforts to sell the business to Nvidia Corp.The dispute erupted almost a year ago in June after the board voted to oust Arm China Chief Executive Officer Allen Wu for conflicts of interest, but he refused to leave. Now the Chinese unit, which remains under Wu’s control, has filed lawsuits against three senior executives the board designated to replace him, according to people familiar with the matter. The previously unreported suits could take years to resolve, suggesting Wu may remain entrenched.Wu fired the three men -- including co-CEO Phil Tang -- but they were subsequently reinstated by the board. In the new lawsuits, Arm China is suing the trio, demanding they return company property, according to the people.Arm China declined to comment on any ongoing legal cases or possible settlement talks. It did say the three executives had caused “material damages” to the company and they had been terminated for legitimate reasons.Tang didn’t return requests for comment. Arm Ltd. declined to elaborate, saying it won’t comment on pending legal matters.The complex tussle has thrown into question the future of Arm, whose semiconductor technology is the world’s most widely used for smartphones and is increasingly deployed in computers. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son agreed to sell the British chip designer to Nvidia for $40 billion last year, but the path for completing that transaction is growing increasingly difficult.The China dispute also raises questions about Beijing’s willingness to protect foreign investment in the world’s second-largest economy. Arm Ltd. sold a majority stake in the China unit to a consortium of investors, including Beijing-backed institutions. That has complicated the British firm’s efforts to manage Arm China and Wu, who has support from local authorities in Shenzhen.Both sides appear to be at a stalemate. Wu, a Chinese-born U.S. citizen, pulled back from signing settlement agreements worth tens of millions of dollars if he would leave the company, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about legal matters. At the same time, two minority shareholders in Arm China linked to Wu have filed lawsuits to overturn his June 4 dismissal, they said.SoftBank opened negotiations with him last year and had hoped to reach some sort of resolution, they said. Instead the court battles are deepening and the Japanese company has soured over the increasingly complicated dispute, the people said. SoftBank is now resigned to letting the legal proceedings take their course and there are no current negotiations with Wu, according to one of the people.“We are going through a leadership change in China; it’s taking time to resolve,” said Arm Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars in an interview with Bloomberg Television recently. “It’s hard. But we are confident that’s going to get resolved.”SoftBank and Nvidia declined to comment on the dispute in China.Arm China said in a statement that Wu’s position “is compliant with legal registration and confirmed by China law and regulations.”Read more: Arm Takes Aim at Intel Chips in Biggest Tech Overhaul in DecadeThe standoff accords a relatively unknown executive outsized influence over one of the industry’s most important pieces of technology, in the world’s biggest internet and semiconductor market. Chinese companies need unfettered access to Arm’s products to push forward with the country’s attempts to make itself more independent in chip technology, an area where it’s largely reliant on imports. Beyond resolving the stalemate, Nvidia and SoftBank also need Beijing’s signoff to seal their deal, and it’s unclear whether Wu’s presence would complicate that.Wu’s hold on Arm China is partially due to local laws which make it difficult to change control of a company unless you’re physically in control of the company stamp and registration documents. He’s refused to give them up and has used company funds to pay for legal fees incurred in his attempt to fight off his dismissal, the people said.Arm China said payment of legal fees “is made in compliance with company policies as well as China laws and regulations.”His ultimate goals appear to be a large cash payoff and immunity from subsequent legal action, according to people who’ve spoken with him. Inside Arm China, which is responsible for selling licenses to its chip designs and fundamental technology in the country, Wu has told local staff he’s not going anywhere. He recently gave employees Chinese New Year cash presents in a red envelope with his surname on it.Arm China said the money came from Wu personally to show his appreciation to colleagues, a tradition at Chinese New Year in the country.Hearings in the case against the three executives are expected to take place in late May, one of the people said. Separately, two minority shareholders in Arm China have sued the Chinese entity in Shenzhen to nullify the board’s decision to oust Wu. These two cases are now being merged and hearings are slated for late April, the people said.Son told investors as recently as February that he expects to close the Arm sale and “I don’t have any Plan B.”Arm, for its part is trying to make sure that its technology remains pervasive in China despite U.S. sanctions intended to curb the supply of American technology to major companies like Huawei Technologies Co. While Arm is a U.K.-based company part of its operations are in the U.S. making its products subject to controls.The Chinese government has not stated its position on the Arm China leadership struggle, but the unit has several government-backed shareholders including sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and the Silk Road Fund.In his interview with Bloomberg Television, Arm Ltd. CEO Segars said that the ten-month standoff hasn’t hurt Arm’s business in China. Lack of travel for face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has prolonged the process of changing leadership in China, he said.“When we announced the deal in September, we said it would take about 18 months,” he said. “We remain confident in that timeline.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Price Shoots Past $60K, Ether Hits New All-Time High in Early Saturday Trading

    The price action comes just ahead of a highly anticipated Nasdaq listing for leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai sells more stock as prices rally to a record

    Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sold another chunk of shares this week, valued at nearly $7 million, as the stock surged to record highs.

  • ‘51% to go’: Reddit crowd rejoices at report that Melvin Capital rang up a 49% first-quarter loss

    Melvin Capital is giving the Reddit crowd something to cheer about on a Friday, after the hedge fund rang up a 49% first-quarter loss, according to a report from Bloomberg News on Friday.

  • XPeng to Produce Its Own Chips; Analyst Weighs In

    The latest noises coming out from China suggest XPeng (XPEV) is keen to produce its own chips in-house. According to Chinese news outlet 36kr, using a small team of less than 10 engineers, the Chinese EV maker is developing its own autonomous driving chip. The production started a few months ago and is taking place in both the US and China. Xia Heng, XPeng’s Co-President and Chief Technology & Operation Advisor Benny Katibian, whose prior jobs include leading the tech dept at Qualcomm's ADAS team, are at the helm of the new project. “Industry sources indicate XPeng is actively recruiting chip engineers,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, who believes this suggests “there are plans to grow this effort moving forward.” “In our view,” Yu further noted, “We do not expect any near-term changes as both XPILOT 3.5 and 4.0 will use Nvidia chips (Xavier and Orin), but believe similar to Tesla/NIO, XPeng wants to ultimately use a custom designed chip purpose built to train its neural net (to use in XPILOT 5.0) rather than a general purpose chip, in order to maximize performance/ efficiency and lower cost.” Yu thinks local rival Nio, is “likely” fast at work on a similar project after poaching Xiaomi's chip division manager. Looking at the wider picture, Yu believes it is all part of an effort by the industry/government to lower the dependence on foreign chips. Earlier this year, backed by BYD and Great Wall Motor, Horizon Robotics raised $900 million in a Series C round. The 5-year-old, local start-up was recently selected by SAIC (GM and VW’s main JV Chinese partner) to supply its ADAS/AD chipset. Horizon is targeting the shipment of 1 million chips this year and Yu believes it is a good example of the local industry’s chip manufacturing ambitions. To this end, Yu rates XPEV shares a Buy along with a $48 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 39%. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here) XPEV stock has a resounding “yes” on Wall Street. 6 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. At $49.50, the average price target implies upside potential of 43.5%. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Borrowing opportunity: Mortgage rates drop for the first time in 7 weeks

    Rates have reversed course, giving homebuyers and homeowners an opening.

  • The Electric-Vehicle Future Is Nearly Here. This Overlooked Auto Components Giant Is Ready.

    For all the hard-charging talk about electric cars, you might think that they were taking over the U.S. market. Electric cars there are suddenly 14% of the market, or 23% if we count plug-in hybrids that burn fossil fuel for backup. In the U.S., meanwhile, a $7,500 credit for every electric vehicle phases out after companies sell 200,000 of them, so (TSLA) (ticker: TSLA) and (GM) (GM), the biggest EV players, no longer benefit.

  • Bitcoin bull Novogratz says U.S. faces ‘existential crisis’ if it can’t engineer a digital dollar soon

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the U.S. has its fate in its own hands but will be at a dire competitive disadvantage if it doesn't come up with a digital dollar soon.

  • Dividend stocks are out of favor, but here are 19 that Wall Street loves

    With the S&P 500 Index hitting another record high April 9, there’s a lot of concern among investors that stock valuations relative to earnings have gotten too rich. Wall Street analysts — that is, the ones who work for brokerage firms — are known as “sell-side” analysts in the securities industry. There are majority “sell” ratings for only two companies: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) and Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) which was formerly known as CenturyLink before changing its name in October.