All-In-One Small Business Software Bundle – Integrated Marketing/CRM Apps Launch

Stellar Pay
·2 min read

Stellar Pay, a Florida-based company founded in 2004, has announced the release of a new software package in all 50 states and Canada. Small business owners will make significant savings on their current business technology and will have access to other cutting-edge tools.

Miami, United States, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stellar Pay’s software package provides products and apps similar to those currently used by most large businesses in a highly cost-effective manner. With Stellar Pay software, the kinds of apps and technologies that large companies pay millions of dollars annually to use are made available to small businesses for only a few hundred dollars a month.

More information can be found at https://www.jumpstartmybusinessnow.com

The newly announced software bundle provides a high-quality, profitable alternative to many services and apps offered by resellers, who often mark up their cost without delivering the Stellar quality of service.

The company offers products and services that have been created in-house with state-of-the-art technology. They have also significantly improved expensive imported products that are in high demand with minimal price mark-up.

The company has bundled together these expensive yet high-demand products in a single cloud-based dashboard they call “the mother ship.” This convenient collection of vital business tech solutions will revolutionize how small business owners work by drastically increasing the performance and efficiency of small businesses.

The package includes a complete set of marketing materials, including e-commerce, landing pages, email and SMS messaging, marketing for gift and rewards cards, a state-of-the-art CRM, payment tools and incredibly, the access to over 500 other apps and valuable tools. It offers the business technology used by much larger companies, but at a significantly lower cost. All these products and apps are integrated into one control panel, making them easy to manage.

Over a decade ago, Stellar Pay’s top management developed inexpensive apps to help small business owners compete with retail giants. Today, their “mother ship” of business technology products and services is the only comprehensive system of its kind in the industry they know of. The dramatic cost savings will help small business owners significantly increase their revenue and profit while simultaneously lowering their liabilities.

A company spokesperson said: “We are launching our complete solution for business owners packaged at a significantly lower cost compared to what others are paying for just one of our competitors’ products or apps. We have over 500 available now, with another dozen or so ready to launch under the same platform. Stellar Pay has done what others have said is impossible, or just plain insane, by offering this comprehensive package initially at only a few hundred dollars per month.”

Interested parties can find more details at: https://www.jumpstartmybusinessnow.com

Website: https://www.jumpstartmybusinessnow.com

CONTACT: Name: Scott Clymo Organization: Stellar Pay Address: 845 NE 79th St., Miami, Florida 33138, United States Phone: +1-305-396-6774


