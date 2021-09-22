Get One of the Smallest Full Frame Cameras at a Great Deal Right Now

Every time I talk about and think of the Panasonic S5, I become more and more impressed. It’s the only full-frame camera with Live Composite. That means it’s great for astrophotography, if not the best camera for it. It has great high ISO noise results. The autofocus is reliable and useable in most situations. It’s weather sealed. And with the latest firmware updates, you get image quality that can look like Kodak Movie Film. What’s more, you can apply that image quality easily in Adobe Lightroom. It’s true, we rated the Panasonic S5 very highly. And before you take advantage of this deal, we think you should check out our review.