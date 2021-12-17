Which One?: Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5. Which Is the Best Camera?

This is an age-old question. Which one is better? The Sony a1 or the Canon EOS R5? One camera has been out for a while. Canon has often said that the Sony a1 is meant to take on its 1-series cameras, which aren’t out yet. Sony, with the a1, made the entire industry’s jaws drop. But the Canon EOS R5 is still also a staple for many photographers. So which one is better? We’re tackling the debate of the Sony a1 vs the Canon EOS R5 based on our own real-world reviews and experiences.

This Post Is Based Off of Our Real-World Experience

This post is being written and based off our real-life experiences. We’ve used these cameras with both first and third party products, and generally over a long period of time. We’ve seen how they’ve grown and this is our report. Below, we’re listing a bunch of posts that we’ve done for reference. But if you head to our YouTube channel, you’ll find even more.

Considering that we’re a photography website, we’re going to focus on the photography based usage we’ve done. So, let’s dive into the battle of Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5.

Using the Sony a1

Using the Canon EOS R5

Tech Specs

Canon EOS R5

Canon EOS R5

Aspect Ratio 1:1, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9 Audio File Formats AAC, Linear PCM Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo) External Microphone Input Autofocus Points Phase Detection: 1053 Autofocus Sensitivity -6 to +20 EV Battery 1x LP-E6NH Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Bit Depth 14-Bit Brand Canon Built-in Flash No Camera Type Mirrorless Connectivity USB Type-C (USB 3.1), HDMI D (Micro), 3.5mm Headphone, 3.5mm Microphone Continuous Shooting Mechanical Shutter

Up to 12 fps at 45 MP for up to 180 Frames (RAW) / 350 Frames (JPEG)



Electronic Shutter

Up to 20 fps at 45 MP for up to 83 Frames (Raw) / 170 Frames (JPEG) Dedicated Flash System eTTL Depth 3.5″ Diopter Adjustment -4 to +2 Exposure Compensation -3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps) Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority External Flash Connection Hot Shoe External Video-Recording Modes 4:2:2 10-Bit

DCI 4K (4096 × 2160) up to 59.94p UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) up to 59.94p Flash Compensation -3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps) Focus Modes Continuous-Servo AF, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF Focus Type Auto and Manual Focus Height 3.8″ ISO Range Auto, 100 to 51200 (Extended: 100 to 102400) Image File Formats JPEG, RAW Image Stabilization Sensor-Shift, 5-Axis Interval Recording Yes Item Type Camera LCD Resolution 2,100,000 Dot LCD Size 3.2″ Maximum Resolution 8192 × 5464 Maximum Sync Speed 1/250 Second Memory Card Slot Slot 1: CFexpress Type B

Slot 2: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II) Metering Modes Center-Weighted Average, Evaluative, Partial, Spot Metering Range -3 to 20 EV Mfr. Model Number 4147C002 Monitor Type Free-Angle Tilting Touchscreen LCD Mount Canon RF Operating Temperature 32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C Pixels Actual: 47.1 Megapixel

Effective: 45.0 Megapixel Recording Limit Up to 29 Minutes, 59 Seconds Self Timer 2/10-Second Delay Sensor Dimensions 36 × 24mm Sensor Size Full Frame Sensor Type CMOS Shutter Speed Mechanical Shutter

1/8000 to 30 Seconds



Electronic Front Curtain Shutter

1/8000 to 30 Seconds



Electronic Shutter

1/8000 to 0.5 Seconds Video Encoding NTSC/PAL Video Recording Modes Raw 12-Bit

DCI 8K (8192 × 4320) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p [2600 Mb/s]

H.265 4:2:2 10-Bit

DCI 8K (8192 × 4320) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p [680 to 1300 Mb/s]UHD 8K (7680 × 4320) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p [680 to 1300 Mb/s]DCI 4K (4096 × 2160) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [170 to 1880 Mb/s]UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [170 to 1880 Mb/s]Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p [28 to 230 Mb/s]

H.264 4:2:0 8-Bit

DCI 8K (8192 × 4320) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p [470 to 1300 Mb/s]UHD 8K (7680 × 4320) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p [470 to 1300 Mb/s]DCI 4K (4096 × 2160) at 23.976p/24.00p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [120 to 1880 Mb/s]UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [120 to 1880 Mb/s]Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p [12 to 180 Mb/s] Viewfinder Coverage 100% Viewfinder Eye Point 23mm Viewfinder Magnification Approx. 0.76x Viewfinder Resolution 5,760,000 Dot Viewfinder Size 0.5″ Viewfinder Type Electronic (OLED) Weight 1.62 lbs. White Balance Auto, Cloudy, Color Temperature, Custom, Daylight, Flash, Fluorescent (White), Shade, Tungsten Width 5.4″ Wireless Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Sony a1

Sony a1

Aspect Ratio 1:1, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9 Audio File Formats AAC LC, Linear PCM (Stereo) Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo)

External Microphone Input (Stereo) Autofocus Points Phase Detection: 759

Contrast Detection: 425 Autofocus Sensitivity -4 to +20 EV Battery 1x NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion, 7.2 VDC, 2280 mAh (Approx. 430 Shots) Bit Depth 14-Bit Brand Sony Built-in Flash No Camera Type Mirrorless Connectivity HDMI A (Full Size), USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1), USB Micro-B (USB 2.0), 3.5mm Microphone, 3.5mm Headphone, RJ45 Continuous Shooting Electronic Shutter

Up to 30 fps at 50.1 MP for up to 155 Frames (RAW) / 165 Frames (JPEG)

Up to 20 fps at 50.1 MP for up to 238 Frames (RAW) / 400 Frames (JPEG)

Up to 15 fps at 50.1 MP

Up to 5 fps at 50.1 MP



Mechanical Shutter

Up to 10 fps at 50.1 MP (RAW) / (JPEG)

Up to 8 fps at 50.1 MP

Up to 6 fps at 50.1 MP

Up to 3 fps at 50.1 MP Dedicated Flash System TTL Depth 2.7″ Diopter Adjustment -4 to +3 Exposure Compensation -5 to +5 EV (1/3 EV Steps) Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority External Flash Connection Hot Shoe External Video-Recording Modes RAW 16-Bit

4.3K (4332 × 2448) up to 59.94p



4:2:2 10-Bit

UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 23.976p/50p/59.94p

Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 50i/59.94i



4:2:0 8-Bit

UHD 8K (7680 × 4320) at 29.97p

UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 23.976p/50p/59.94p

Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 50i/59.94i Flash Compensation -3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2 EV Steps) Flash Modes Auto, Fill Flash, Hi-Speed Sync, Off, Rear Sync, Red-Eye Reduction, Slow Sync Focus Modes Continuous-Servo AF, Direct Manual Focus, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF Focus Type Auto and Manual Focus GPS No Height 3.8″ ISO Range Auto, 100 to 32000 (Extended: 50 to 102400) Image File Formats JPEG, RAW, HEIF Image Stabilization Sensor-Shift, 5-Axis Interval Recording Yes Item Type Camera Live Streaming Yes Maximum Sync Speed 1/400 Second Memory Card Slot Dual Slot: CFexpress Type A / SD Metering Modes Center-Weighted Average, Highlight Weighted, Multiple, Spot Metering Range -3 to 20 EV Mfr. Model Number ILCE-1/B Monitor Resolution 1,440,000 Dot Monitor Size 3.0″ Monitoring Type Tilting Touchscreen LCD Mount Sony E Operating Temperature 32 to 104°F / 0 to 40°C Recording Limit Unlimited Self Timer 2/5/10-Second Delay Sensor Dimensions 35.9 × 24mm Sensor Resolution Actual: 50.5 Megapixel

Effective: 50.1 Megapixel (8640 × 5760) Sensor Size Full Frame Sensor Type CMOS Shutter Speed Mechanical Shutter

1/8000 to 30 Second

Bulb Mode



Electronic Shutter

1/32000 to 30 Second

Bulb Mode

1/8000 to 1/4 Second in Movie Mode Video Encoding NTSC/PAL Video Recording Modes H.265/XAVC HS 4:2:2 10-Bit

UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [50 to 280 Mb/s]

H.265/XAVC HS 4:2:0 10-Bit

UHD 8K (7680 × 4320) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p [200 to 400 Mb/s]UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [30 to 200 Mb/s]

H.264/XAVC S-I 4:2:2 10-Bit

UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p [240 to 600 Mb/s]Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p [89 to 222 Mb/s] H.264/XAVC S 4:2:2 10-Bit UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [100 to 280 Mb/s] Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p/200p/239.76p [50 Mb/s] H.264/XAVC S 4:2:0 8-Bit UHD 4K (3840 × 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p [60 to 200 Mb/s] Full HD (1920 × 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p/200p/239.76p [16 to 100 Mb/s] Viewfinder Coverage 100% Viewfinder Eye Point 25mm Viewfinder Magnification Approx. 0.9x Viewfinder Resolution 9,437,184 Dot Viewfinder Size 0.64″ Viewfinder Type Electronic (OLED) Webcam Functionality Yes Weight 1.6 lbs. White Balance Auto, Cloudy, Color Temperature, Color Temperature Filter, Custom, Daylight, Flash, Fluorescent (Cool White), Fluorescent (Day White), Fluorescent (Daylight), Fluorescent (Warm White), Incandescent, Shade, Underwater Width 5.1″ Wireless Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Ergonomics

Ergonomically speaking, both the Canon EOS R5 and the Sony a1 represent what you’d get from the pinnacle of cameras without vertical grips attached. Both feel very good and that’s surprising coming from me. For years, Sony cameras have felt more and more like computers. But something about the Sony a1 reminds me of an old Minolta SLR. In some ways it still feels like a computer, but in many ways it represents a camera that Sony is taking more seriously than anything else they’ve made. At the same time, it will feel very familiar to anyone who has used the Sony system for a long time.

The Canon EOS R5, on the other hand, feels instinctively like a real-camera from a company that has been making cameras for decades. There are a few things about it that bother me, like a few ways that the menu interface works (I’ll get to that in the ease of use section). But ergonomically speaking, my only complaint is that the Canon EOS R5 is big. But so too is the Sony a1. They’re both larger than the Canon EOS R5 and the Sony a7r IV, respectively. For my hands and for general transport, those cameras are an ideal size.

The Sony a1 has a few immediate advantages over the Canon EOS R5. For example, how could Canon forget to include a dedicated dial or button for drive modes? You can set it to one of the many custom function buttons, but it seems a bit like an oversight.

Realistically speaking, both cameras are very capable. But the Sony a1 can let the photographer do a lot more without removing their eye from the viewfinder. Personally, both are quite good. With native lenses, I tend to prefer the Canon EOS R5. But if you put Tamron lenses on the Sony a1, I really start to fall for the Sony system.

Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Sony A1

Build Quality

For years, we’ve had qualms with Sony’s build quality. But with the Sony a1, they started to seriously address them. The joke amongst various staffers was that we’d spend more time annoyed that our sensors got dirty than time shooting with a Sony camera. On the other hand, we’ve never had a dirty Canon R series camera sensor. The Canon EOS R5 is no exception.

With the Sony a1, the company took the weather seals around the mount more seriously. Plus, it now brings the shutter down over the camera sensor to protect it from getting dirty when changing the lens. We’ve taken both the Sony a1 and the Canon EOS R5 out into tough weather conditions. They both perform admirably.

So then we thought about build quality with lenses attached. Sony has its best build quality with Tamron lenses attached. Indeed, our sensors have rarely ever gotten dirty when we use Tamron lenses on Sony sensors. And with the Sony a1, that’s especially the case. Sony, however, has a bunch of other small prime lenses with some degree of weather sealing.

Canon only gives you weather sealing if you go for an L-series lens. In the case of their standard zoom lenses, the weather sealing is great and the lenses are lightweight. But when you start to use their more innovative lenses, things get really heavy.

We’re still giving this one to Canon as with all of their weather sealed lenses, we’ve never seen any sort of sensor dust.

Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Canon EOS R5

Ease of Use

Ease of use is quite the mixed bag here. The Sony a1 gives you a ton of buttons and dials to get to everything you want. However, their new touchscreen menu is anxiety inducing at times. It’s pretty much useless to try to navigate. On the other hand, Canon doesn’t give you as many buttons and dials (though you’re still getting a fair amount). Canon’s menu system, however, is the absolute best we’ve ever used. Think I’m being subjective? Think about the old iPod. Steve Jobs dictated that a user should be able to get to anything they want in two clicks. And you can do that with two taps on a Canon screen.

Otherwise, both camera systems have buttons, dials, lens dials, etc. This is an easy win for Canon.

Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Canon EOS R5

Autofocus

The issues around autofocus are big. Sony’s autofocus is very good, but so too is Canon’s. They’re both at the top of the game more or less. The Sony a1 has an incredible autofocus system for humans, birds, and animals. However, if you’re out and about in the forest, you’ll run into an odd problem. If you want to photograph squirrels one minute and then birds the next, the AI will need to be switched. This can cause you to miss the shot.

Aternatively, the Canon EOS R5 has birds and animals grouped together. It makes things much easier.

Both camera systems do a great job consistently nailing the shot when it comes to portraiture. But where Canon really takes the edge is with diversity. In late 2020, Canon added vehicle detection to the Canon EOS R5. In reality, the Canon EOS R5 has the much more capable autofocus system. What’s more, if you want to manually focus a lens, the focus peaking system is incredibly accurate.

That’s not to say that Sony’s autofocus can’t follow fast moving sports objects. It surely can. But the detection is far different.

Both cameras can shoot at their full resolution while also shooting at their highest megapixel capacity. The answer then is whether you need 90 50MP photos over three seconds or 60 45MP photos over three seconds. Truthfully, any experienced photographer will tell you that both are overkill.

Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Canon EOS R5

Third Party Support

Well, this isn’t even really a battle. Third party support for the Canon RF system comes through flashes, strobes, tripod support from folks like 3 Legged Thing, and that’s it. In terms of lenses, there are no officially licensed third-parties. Companies like Rokinon, Samyang, and others find ways to reverse engineer the autofocus. But by and large, the Canon RF system still isn’t all that open.

Sony, on the other hand, plays pretty well with everyone. There are flashes, strobes, lenses, tripod support from folks like Gitzo, etc.

Capture One works well with both brands; Canon has wireless tethering support while Sony has their own version of Capture One.

Still overall, you’ll find better universal support for Sony.

Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Sony a1

Image Quality

The question of image quality is a tough one. The Canon EOS R5 has a 45MP full-frame sensor. The Sony a1 has a 50MP full-frame sensor. They both do well at high ISOs. They both have very good dynamic range. We have print tests at 17×22 inches and ISO 6400 that both show great results. To check my own biases, I went back into my archives to look at images. Crazy enough, I feel the Canon EOS R5 renders more detail but is noisier. The Sony a1 is cleaner, despite having more megapixels. Insane, right?

Either way, they’re both very good.

Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Tie

Conclusions

Overall, both cameras are really very good. Sony has made some massive improvements to their ergonomics. They’ve even won me over in some ways with the Sony a1. When it comes to build quality, Canon is winning in many ways for durability. Canon also wins for ease of use with the menu system, but loses to Sony when it comes to direct access through dials and buttons. On the autofocus front, both cameras are stellar performers, but Canon’s more sophisticated autofocus also makes things easier still. Sony’s move to work with everyone on 3rd party support has also helped catapult them to the near top. And both cameras produce great images.

But at the same time, the Canon EOS R5 does a lot of what Sony does for cheaper. In some ways, it bests Sony. In war for pure spec sheets, Sony takes the cake. But in terms of practicality and real-world use, we have to give this to Canon.

Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5 Winner: Canon EOS R5

