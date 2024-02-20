One Southern Packaging Group Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Southern Packaging Group Limited's (SGX:BQP ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern Packaging Group

The insider Shek Chuen Jen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$278k worth of shares at a price of S$0.25 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of S$0.31. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Shek Chuen Jen purchased 3.09m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Southern Packaging Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Southern Packaging Group insiders own 91% of the company, currently worth about S$20m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Packaging Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Southern Packaging Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Southern Packaging Group insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Southern Packaging Group. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Southern Packaging Group you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

