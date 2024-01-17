One Sprott Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Looking at Sprott Inc.'s (TSE:SII ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Sprott Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Managing Partner, Arthur Einav, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$42.75 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (CA$47.97). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of Arthur Einav's holding.

W. George bought a total of 57.97k shares over the year at an average price of CA$44.95. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:SII Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Sprott

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sprott insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about CA$221m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sprott Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Sprott. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sprott you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

