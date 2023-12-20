One ST Group Food Industries Holdings Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Looking at ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited's (Catalist:DRX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ST Group Food Industries Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Khai Voon Chen bought S$175k worth of shares at a price of S$0.16 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.17. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Khai Voon Chen.

Khai Voon Chen bought a total of 1.24m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.16. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Catalist:DRX Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2023

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that ST Group Food Industries Holdings insiders own 62% of the company, worth about S$26m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ST Group Food Industries Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about ST Group Food Industries Holdings. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, ST Group Food Industries Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

