One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

Operator: Good day and thank you for joining us today to discuss One Stop Systems’ Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2023. With us today are the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Knowles; and its Chief Financial Officer, John Morrison. [Operator Instructions] Before we conclude this call, I will provide some important information regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. I would like to remind everyone that the call will be recorded and made available for replay in the Investors section of the company’s website. Now I would like to turn the call over to OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. Sir, please go ahead.

Mike Knowles: Thank you, Morgan, and good afternoon, everyone. I’ve successfully completed my first full quarter as CEO, and I’m pleased with the building momentum and confidence in the rugged Edge processing market. We are well positioned for future growth at OSS. My engagement with customers and participation in global trade shows over this past quarter reaffirmed our unique position in the robust growth markets driven by artificial intelligence and sensor fusion, particularly in rugged high-performance compute demand at the Edge. In many instances, OSS is recognized as an expert in these markets. And in fact, in October, I participated on a panel at the aerospace event in Washington, D.C. regarding the technical demand for high-performance compute for artificial intelligence applications in commercial and defense markets.

In Q3, we secured several significant wins across commercial and defense markets. These successes align with our strategy to broaden the number of prime and customer contracts, increase our presence on more platforms and pursue multiyear contracts that can boost our pipeline and future revenue. These key wins include a liquid cooled server solution for sonar processing for a foreign navy submarine class. A follow-on win in hardware buy for an additional storage system product for the P-8, a new contract with an existing defense prime contractor for a new classified platform, a commercial order and win in a dynamic racing industry encompassing our product at this newest OSS customer. The award from the foreign navy submarine program is special noteworthy in how it exemplifies our key objectives.

We successfully established a new military customer, a new defense prime and a new international customer while securing a position on a new platform. We believe this will lead to a multiyear product and support contract commencing as early as 2024. This sale is cultivated, captured and closed by our Bressner sales team with support from our OSS team, validating Bressner as a channel to market for OSS products. In addition to the key awards noted, our teams are actively engaged in multiple proposal and program pursuits. We are currently responding to an exclusive opportunity to design, develop, produce and support a rugged edge compute solution for the commercial aerospace market. This effort would add a new product through an existing customer and establish a multiyear contract.

OSS has engaged in two potential exclusive opportunities in the commercial data center market with our latest PCI Express Gen 5 4UP, an internally developed UBM software. These efforts would broaden our customer base and provide for a multi-year hardware and software demand opportunity. The team is working to close a large competitive opportunity for design, development, production and support for a rugged computing storage system in autonomous trucking market that would expand our platform, position in the market and lead to another multiyear demand opportunity. We’re responding to a competitive opportunity for a rugged Edge processing solution for a military classified program. This capture involves a new prime, a new platform and provides a multiyear production and support opportunity.

