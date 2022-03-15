One Swiss Bank SA

15 March 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank publishes its 2021 Annual Report and communicates the agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

ONE swiss bank SA made today its 2021 Annual Report available. It includes the Bank’s audited annual financial statements as well as the governance and remuneration reports. Furthermore, ONE swiss bank published the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 7 April 2022 by video conference.

- ONE swiss bank SA’s 2021 Annual Report can be downloaded here.

- The invitation and agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting (French version only) can be downloaded here.

All the documents are available on oneswissbank.com under the “Investor relations” section.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz

Head of Marketing & Communication

investorrelations@oneswiss.com

+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)

ONE swiss bank is the result of a series of successful mergers of separate entities that have come together to offer a unique and modern private banking experience. The bank is a blend of private banking tradition and entrepreneurial spirit in a people-focused structure offering asset management and wealth management services to private and institutional clients. ONE has offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It manages around CHF 5 billion in assets.

oneswissbank.com

Attachment



