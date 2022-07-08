ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2022 financial results - Profit warning

ONE swiss bank SA

8 July 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA

Profit Warning – Expected financial results as of 30 June 2022

ONE swiss bank (ONE) announces that it is likely to report positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and an improved net result for the period ending on 30 June 2022 compared to the period ending on 30 June 2021 (EBITDA of CHF-144 thousand / net results of CHF -2.78 million). As a consequence, ONE shall strengthen its regulatory equity.

Financial results as of 30 June 2022 will be published on 13 July 2022 instead of 28 July 2022 as previously announced, after approval by the Board of Directors.

