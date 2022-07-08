U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.75
    -11.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,290.00
    -77.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,096.50
    -42.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.80
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.94
    +0.21 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0154
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -0.65 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4740
    -0.5350 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,981.41
    +1,574.26 (+7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.79
    +31.48 (+7.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,637.16
    +146.63 (+0.55%)
     

ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2022 financial results - Profit warning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ONE swiss bank SA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ONE.SW
ONE swiss bank SA
ONE swiss bank SA

8 July 2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA

Profit Warning – Expected financial results as of 30 June 2022

ONE swiss bank (ONE) announces that it is likely to report positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and an improved net result for the period ending on 30 June 2022 compared to the period ending on 30 June 2021 (EBITDA of CHF-144 thousand / net results of CHF -2.78 million). As a consequence, ONE shall strengthen its regulatory equity.

Financial results as of 30 June 2022 will be published on 13 July 2022 instead of 28 July 2022 as previously announced, after approval by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz
Head of Marketing & Communication
investorrelations@oneswiss.com
+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)
ONE swiss bank is a Swiss private bank listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX with offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients as well as financial intermediaries.
oneswissbank.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dell's Midha On Navigating Supply Chain Issues

    Dell Technologies President, Asia Pacific and Japan and Global Digital Cities, Amit Midha discusses how the company is navigating supply chain issues and uncertainties about the global economy. He speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • US credit union lobby group says cost of developing CBDCs outweighs benefits

    In a letter to the U.S. Commerce Department, the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) warned that the cost of developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) outweighs the “hypothesized benefits.” See related article: Hong Kong to research retail CBDC cybersecurity with Israel, BIS Fast facts The organization’s July 5 letter was in line […]

  • China COVID monitoring app cuts travel history scrutiny

    China's national authorities are reducing scrutiny of citizens' travel history for COVID-19 monitoring, requiring that a mandatory mobile app shows the previous seven days of travel, down from 14, an adjustment likely to boost domestic tourism. The app, whose name translates to itinerary card, helped authorities to identify whether people visited areas with COVID infections, and to decide whether they should be tested for the virus or possibly placed in quarantine. The reduction in the travel history record quickly became one of the top 20 trending topics on the Weibo social media platform, with more than 180 million reads.

  • Abe Shooting Raises Policy Doubts From Analysts as Yen Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is spurring market debate over a potential loss of support for Bank of Japan’s super easy monetary policy after an initial rush to haven assets Friday.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon W

  • Former Japan Prime Minister Abe Unconscious After Shooting, Reports Say

    Former Japanese Prime Minister&nbsp;Shinzo Abe&nbsp;was unconscious and unresponsive after he was apparently shot during a political event in the western city of Nara, according to local reports. Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat report on Bloomberg Television.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Fed Minutes Reveal This; EV Stock Explodes On Guidance; Apple Stock Vaults

    The Dow Jones rallied after the latest Fed Minutes were released. Tesla stock fell even as a rival EV play soared. Apple stock popped.

  • ‘I’m betting the second half turns out better’: Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce. Here’s what he likes to ‘protect you’ while the Fed keeps tightening

    Mark these names if you want to bet on a bounce.

  • Upstart stock plunges again after admitting it won’t hit disappointing forecast

    Upstart Holdings Inc. disappointed investors with its guidance in May, and faces Wall Street's wrath once again after admitting Thursday it came up well short of the mark.

  • Why Nio Stock Rallied 24.9% in June and Could Jump Higher

    The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.

  • Retirement account balances hit a record high last year. Here’s how much the average 401(k) investor has saved at every age

    A soaring market helped retirement account balances reach new heights in 2021. That might not be the case this year.

  • Oppenheimer’s Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding to 4,800 — Here Are 2 of the Firm’s Top Picks

    Warren Buffett famously said one should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. Right now, there is a lot of fear around stocks, with an 18% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500 index – and that’s after gaining 3% in recent trading sessions. Does that mean it’s time to get greedy? Perhaps a hint is coming in from Oppenheimer. The firm is less pessimistic than most, and in recent note, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus lays out a bull case for gains on a mid-

  • Why Tilray Investors Got Burned 30% in June

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) went up in smoke in June, losing 30.2% of their value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after analysts slashed their price targets on the Canadian marijuana producer amid market turmoil. There are significant headwinds confronting Tilray and other marijuana stocks, such that even the pot producer's strategic alliance with Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) was rewritten to make the terms more favorable in light of market conditions and the possibility that pre-closing minimum liquidity conditions could not be met.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Rivian Stock Has Strong Upside Potential, Say Analysts

    Rivian (RIVN) investors have badly needed some good news, and they finally got some on Wednesday. The struggling electric truck start-up announced Q2 vehicle production and delivery numbers, and they were better than expected. The company said 4,467 vehicles were delivered in the quarter while 4,401 vehicles were manufactured. Consensus expected deliveries to come in at 3,500. Adding further sheen, Rivian also said it remains on track to hit its 25,000 production target in 2022. The strong displ

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shares of Health Tech Company

    Ark Innovation has sunk 52% year to date, as Wood's tech companies have slumped--and it's down 71% from its 2021 peak.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and MicroStrategy Incorporated Are Rising This Week

    Shares of several crypto stocks are rising this week as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has bounced more than 7.5% since Sunday. For the week, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 7% higher as of 10:53 a.m. ET today. Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded nearly 17% higher, and shares of the business intelligence and Bitcoin buyer MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) were up more than 21%.

  • Rivian’s EV Pickup Truck Has Outsold the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Rivian produced 4,401 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 4,467 vehicles during the same period

  • Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) a value-priced FinTech or an overvalued Bank? This is a question posed by Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, who believes this is currently the major debate amongst investors. Dolev also has a novel answer to the question: “We call SOFI an attractive 'FinBank' that is benefiting from the best of both worlds: 1) being a bank helps keep funding costs low, and 2) having the allure of a branded, next-gen FinTech creates a powerful funnel for low-CAC, high-LTV customers.” Valuation

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Quarterly Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy Puts on Intel Ahead of Earnings

    On Thursday, investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS) released a "tactical trade idea" in Intel (INTC). Hint: It's bearish.