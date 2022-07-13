U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,999.00
    +33.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,794.75
    +15.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.10
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.92
    +0.08 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.20
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0049
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1140
    +0.2920 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,489.49
    -421.87 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.15
    -10.22 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2022 financial results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ONE swiss bank SA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ONE.SW
ONE swiss bank SA
ONE swiss bank SA

13 July 2022 – Media Release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA
H1 2022 financial results (true & fair view)

H1 2022 Financial Statements can be downloaded here.
All documents are available on oneswissbank.com under “Investor relations” section.

“One year ago, we had completed a promising merger and were finally seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Along with this positive outlook, we launched several initiatives to harness new business opportunities. But since early 2022, we have encountered various headwinds – from the surge in new COVID variants, continued worldwide supply-chain disruptions and levels of inflation not seen for decades to the sudden unprecedented rate hikes by central banks (including the SNB’s upward nudge in its negative rate to close to zero) and, last but certainly not least, the Ukraine invasion. Financial markets sharply corrected in the period under review, with shortfalls witnessed in most asset classes. Safe havens were in short supply.

Despite these major complications, we are glad to report that our financial turnaround is on plan and on schedule. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled an encouraging CHF 1.2 million in the first six months of 2022, net of an unrealised loss of CHF -771 thousand on our own investments. Excluding this unrealised loss, we would have met our EBITDA target on the strength of a 15% cost saving (relative to the same period in 2021), which lowered the cost/income ratio to 90%. After depreciation and amortisation in excess of CHF million, we ended H1 2022 with a negative net result of CHF -847 thousand (versus CHF -2.78 million in H1 2021). Our Assets under Management (AuM) were impacted by market shortfalls and the strong Swiss franc, leading to a decrease of CHF -361 million. The total market performance and forex effect was CHF -437 million. The difference stemmed from Net New Money (NNM), consisting of positive inflows into the Asset Management division. As at 30 June 2021, regulatory equity was CHF 1.7 million higher.

Thanks to prudent management decisions, we were able to minimise the negative impact of the market turmoil and meet our initial expectation for H1 2022, except in terms of AuM. H2 2022 is shaping up as an unpredictable period, and we will continue adhering to a cautious approach to keep costs in check and pursue our strategy of harnessing new business opportunities.”

Grégoire Pennone, CEO, ONE swiss bank

H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS



6-TO-12 MONTHS OUTLOOK



H1 2022 KEY FIGURES (CHF)

 

H1 2022 KEY FINANCIALS

Operating result (EBITDA)

H1 2021

 

H2 2021

 

H1 2022

 

-144 thousand

 

593 thousand


1.27 million


Operating result (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 1.27 million (vs CHF -0.144 million in H1 2021). EBIDTA more than doubled relative to H2 2021 (+115%).

Cost/income ratio

H1 2021

 

H2 2021

 

H1 2022

 

101%

 

96%

 

90%


In H1 2022, revenues reached CHF 12.2 million and operating expenses (ex-amortisation) stood at CHF 10.9 million, resulting in an improved cost/income ratio of 90% (versus 96% in H2 2021).
Operating expenses in H2 2022 decreased by 23% versus H1 2021. The Bank’s headcount as at 30 June 2022, expressed in full-time positions, was 67.8 (versus 74.1 as at 30 June 2021).

Net result

H1 2021

 

H2 2021


H1 2022

 

-2.78 million

 

-1.98 million

 

-0.84 million


The net loss of CHF -0.84 million in H1 2022 resulted mainly from an unrealised loss on financial investments (CHF -771 thousand, presented under “Other ordinary expenses”) and amortisation exceeding CHF 2 million.

Balance sheet

As at 30 June 2022, the Bank’s total assets amounted to CHF 784.6 million versus CHF 870.1 million as at 31 December 2021. This mainly resulted from a decrease in liquid assets (client deposits, financial investments and amounts due from clients).

Clients assets (AuM)

H1 2021

 

H2 2021

 

H1 2022

 

5,297 million

 

5,054 million

 

4,693 million

 

Total of clients’ assets held by the Bank as at 30 June 2022 amounted to CHF 4,693 million compared to CHF 5,054 million as at 31 December 2021. The change in AuM of CHF -361 million mainly resulted from negative market and forex effects amounting to CHF -437 million. This was partially compensated by Net New Money of CHF 93 million in the Asset Management business line.

Regulatory equity

H1 2021

 

H2 2021

 

H1 2022

 

30.7 million
14.54%

 

31.1 million
16.95%


32.4 million
16.53%

 

The Bank’s total regulatory equity was CHF 32.4 million as at 30 June 2022 and the equity ratio was 16.53%, compared with a minimal regulatory objective of 10.5%.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz
Head of Marketing & Communication
investorrelations@oneswiss.com
+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)
ONE swiss bank is a Swiss private bank listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX with offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients as well as financial intermediaries.
oneswissbank.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Big Into Biotech

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has fallen 54% this year as her technology companies have stumbled.

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackChairman Bob Martin is taking over immediatel

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Here is how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: META, GOOGL Among 26 Names On This Screen

    See who joins META and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • China’s Plunging Markets Flash Fresh Warning Signs on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial markets are flashing warning signs that another round of Covid shutdowns could create more turmoil for the economy. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of stocks has lost almost 9% since June 28 as