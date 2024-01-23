One Swoop Holdings Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Swoop Holdings Limited's (ASX:SWP ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Swoop Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Deputy Chairperson Anthony Grist bought AU$136k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.28 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Anthony Grist was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Anthony Grist bought 650.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:SWP Insider Trading Volume January 23rd 2024

Insider Ownership Of Swoop Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Swoop Holdings insiders own about AU$14m worth of shares. That equates to 33% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Swoop Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Swoop Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Swoop Holdings (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

