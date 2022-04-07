U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.94
    +28.79 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,636.10
    +139.59 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,937.71
    +48.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.88
    -2.06 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.86
    +0.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.20
    +11.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9770
    +0.1770 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,533.73
    -272.64 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.73
    +7.07 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

One of Tesla's largest shareholders says Elon Musk's Twitter investment is 'meaningless'

Grace Kay
·2 min read
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington.
Elon Musk said he was "sorry to be a free speech absolutist."Matt Rourke/AP

  • Tesla investor Ron Baron doesn't expect Elon Musk's involvement with Twitter to impact the carmaker.

  • Baron said Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter is "a tiny investment" for the world's richest man.

  • Musk announced he had become Twitter's largest shareholder and joined the board earlier this week.

Ron Baron, one of Tesla's largest shareholders, said he views Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter, as well as his seat on the board of directors as insignificant.

"I think it's meaningless," Baron told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday. "It's a tiny investment. $3 billion for a man who is worth $300 billion. He has Tesla which is worth a trillion [and] on the way to being worth $3 or $4 trillion."

Baron, the CEO of Baron Capital, said his asset management group decided not to buy any Twitter shares when it found out the Tesla CEO was investing in the company and had joined its board. A spokesperson for Baron declined to comment. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Twitter's stock soared after Musk disclosed his stake in the company. Shares of the social media company are trading around $47 per share — up over 20% from Friday's close.

Baron also pushed back against any concerns that Musk's involvement with Twitter could have repercussions for Tesla.

"When you're focusing on something that's meaningless and will never have any impact on anything, it just takes away from looking at the big picture," he said.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Musk's Twitter announcement could spur further investigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after the billionaire reportedly filed his disclosure with the SEC 11 days late.

Baron is not the only person with close ties to Tesla to comment on Musk's decision to join Twitter's board of directors. On Tuesday, former Tesla board member Steve Westly told Bloomberg Musk would "shake things up" at Twitter.

Watch Baron's full interview on CNBC's website.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ‘They’re always bickering about their labor’ — on opening day, only 27% of Americans say they’re fans of Major League Baseball: poll

    About 1 in 4 fans of Major League Baseball feel at least some anger toward the sport after its first work stoppage in a generation, according to a new poll, but the vast majority are still excited about the new season.

  • Chip Stocks are Leveling Off and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Highly Exposed

    While NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made a significant 87% return in the past year, current sector movements indicate that the market is losing interest. Markets and even some insiders might be a bit shaken by the high valuation and some large investors may decide to take profits and move on.

  • Chris Paul first player in NBA history to help four teams set season record for wins

    Phoenix Suns All-Star Chris Paul is the 1st player in NBA history to be part of four different franchises to set a record for wins in a single season.

  • 2023 Lexus RZ Will Offer Yoke-Style Steering Wheel in the U.S.

    The RZ450e is the first Lexus EV and a new photo of the interior shows its unconventional steering wheel. It will make its official debut April 20.

  • Walmart, Amazon Make LinkedIn Best Company List

    LinkedIn, the career networking platform owned by Microsoft MSFT, has created a list of the 50 best U.S. companies for growing your career. Many of those jobs don't require a college degree, Walmart told LinkedIn. Walmart is focusing on skills that can "only be obtained through work," LinkedIn said.

  • The best, most supportive pillows at Amazon to prevent back and neck pain

    Doctors weigh in on what to look for in a new pillow.

  • A New "Multiverse Of Madness" Trailer Shows Wanda Reuniting With [Spoilers], And I'm The Opposite Of Calm

    Elizabeth Olsen is going to make me weep for two hours in Multiverse of Madness, I just know it.View Entire Post ›

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • Controversial SEC proposal would rein in large shareholders like Elon Musk

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s disclosure on Monday that he acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter (TWTR) represents just the type of surprise for investors that U.S. regulators may soon curtail.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are tumbling 8.2% at 12:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon on no news specific to the video game retailer, though the stock has fallen almost 14% since it announced a plan to split its shares a week ago. GameStop is attempting to navigate the video game industry's transition to a greater online and digital format that lessens the relevance of a physical retailer in the space. Chairman Ryan Cohen has espoused a belief the retailer should sell much of its brick-and-mortar presence and become the foremost e-commerce presence for the industry, in effect becoming the "Amazon of gaming."

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.