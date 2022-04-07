U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,310.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,479.50
    -25.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.20
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.69
    +1.46 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7310
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,207.30
    -2,110.90 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.65
    -51.70 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,814.58
    -535.72 (-1.96%)
     

One in Three Accounting Professionals Claim They Are Unsure About the Accuracy of Their Figures

FloQast, Inc.
·5 min read

New report reveals accounting operational excellence still a challenge for many in UK business

Featured Image for FloQast

Featured Image for FloQast
Featured Image for FloQast

LONDON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tighter deadlines, frustration with software, and more complicated regulatory requirements are putting increased pressure and stress on the accountancy and finance profession and contributing to shortfalls in standards, according to the UK Accounting State of Play Report by FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software.

The findings, taken from 500 UK financial directors and controllers, explore the current state of play in the sector, including how close they feel they are to achieving operational excellence - characterized by accounting's shift from number crunchers to operational leaders, driving performance and business strategy. Data illuminates the barriers that are disrupting processes and preventing teams from doing their jobs - and the fallout for job function, stress levels, and staff retention.

Alarmingly, one third of professionals (33%) are unsure or unconfident in the accuracy of their month-end figures* while 40% admit they are failing to meet accounting operational excellence.** These failures are leading to increased levels of stress and subsequently 87% of respondents claim to have lost accounting staff due to burnout.

"This report shows that we're heading towards a crescendo of challenges and we need to rethink the way the finance function operates if we are to see greater accounting operational efficiency", said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, inactive CPA. "The failures around accuracy and staff burnout are particularly concerning. Better collaboration, transparency, and speed of processes with improved automation are needed now. Only with these improved systems can the accounting and finance function be structured into the operational analysis of the business itself - an approach that's increasingly essential in organizations of all industries."

Respondents call out increasing requirements around tightening deadlines (36%), existing application and technology (35%), and complex compliance and regulatory tasks (32%) as the three main barriers to achieving accounting operational excellence***.

The pandemic has also added pressure to accountants and finance professionals. Ninety nine percent say their role has changed with the top causes being a greater involvement in technology decisions (46%) and a growing demand from the executive team to provide strategic business insights (44%).

The good news is that 75% would like to be responsible for at least the same, or more, strategic tasks in the coming 2-3 years. But, if teams are to have the time for these diversified roles they need robust, efficient processes to deliver reliable and accurate figures from which they can base their strategies on - something many are struggling to achieve.

As a result of these changes, pressures, and challenges, stress is a major barrier to the pursuit of accounting excellence and strategic value - and a debilitating drain on staff. Although 72% of respondents were willing to cite at least some level of job satisfaction, the reality of job retention figures tells a worrying story. Nearly half (46%) of those respondents who had lost finance staff to burnout cited the stress of month-end close as the specific cause of their departure. And teams that are mostly or entirely remote from home are most stressed (75%) during the month end period, suggesting some teams are still running antiquated systems, hindering collaboration and accuracy.

Adam Zoucha, FloQast MD EMEA, inactive CPA, FloQast said: "With accounting and finance talent so hard to come by, it's imperative that we do everything we can to retain our current staff by making it easier for them to do their jobs. Modern technology is key to this, enabling improved workflows by automating tedious, complex, or repetitive processes will improve accuracy. Likewise improved automation can support remote teams by offering better collaboration and the sharing of information."

A mix of internal and external pressures are combining to challenge today's accounting and finance professionals and pose obstacles. As the pressure and complexity of the role increases, accounting basics such as meeting deadlines, transparency, and accuracy are being compromised. The pandemic has added to this turmoil, with shifting roles, managerial expectations and remote working driving up stress, particularly at the month end.

While there is a desire to evolve accounting and finance into a more strategic role within the organization, only those with a firm bedrock of operational excellence will be in a position to deliver confident insights. Better automation and processes can drive greater accuracy, collaboration, and ease pressures, this in turn can reduce stress levels and improve staff retention.

##

Methodology

Data for the report was compiled by FloQast and Censuswide from a survey of 500 finance directors and controllers in UK organisations in December 2021. You can view the full report here.

* 33% doubting the accuracy of their month-end figures say they were unsure (17%) somewhat unconfident (11%) and very unconfident (5%) in their validity.

** 40% not achieving accounting operational excellence is a mean average of the respondents who did not select 'very good' or 'good' across the 5 areas listed (Complete transparency, deadlines, confidence in centralised documentation, team collaboration and automation).

*** Respondents claim they are 'very bad', 'bad', or 'neither good nor bad' at delivering accounting operational excellence in these areas.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,500 accounting teams - including Twilio, Coinbase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

Contact:

Kyle Cabodi

FloQast Director of Corporate Communications

kyle.cabodi@floqast.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Urged to Overhaul Tax System That Favors Highest-Earning 1%

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. tax system continues to favor the 500,000 highest-earning people in the country and should be overhauled, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukrain

  • Settlement Reached in Reichmann Litigation

    Abraham Reichmann is very pleased to announce that he has reached a private and confidential settlement of the Reichmann v Reichmann et al lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice concerning Ralph and Ada Reichmann.

  • ESPN Enters the NFT Space with Tom Brady’s Startup

    Crypto exchanges, NFTs, and sports have had a blossoming relationship this year. More sports enterprises and teams are now turning towards NFTs.

  • EPA Set to Render Verdict on Dozens of Refinery Biofuel Waivers

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing a court deadline, the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday is set to decide the fate of roughly three dozen refineries’ exemptions from 2018 biofuel-blending requirements.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions A

  • China Stocks Shrug Off Covid Outbreak as Traders Bet on Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s soaring Covid infections are provoking little panic in the stock market, with investors betting that the authorities will unleash stimulus to prop up growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukr

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • The ‘best-paid’ internship in America pays almost $10,000 a month — and it’s a Silicon Valley company

    Silicon Valley companies are competing for tech interns. The careers website Glassdoor on Tuesday released its annual 25 Best-Paid Internships in America report for 2022. With falling unemployment and rising wages, and so many workers on the move as we enter year three of the pandemic, it makes for timely reading.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Da

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • How Your Employer Can Protect $150K of Your Retirement Savings

    Borrowing money from your 401(k) can seem like a fast, efficient and low-cost alternative to taking out a personal loan or a line of credit. Since you're both the borrower and lender, repaying a 401(k) loan means you earn interest … Continue reading → The post How Your Employer Can Protect $150K of Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. shale gas, LNG firms meet with European countries over supply crisis

    At least a dozen U.S. shale gas executives met on Wednesday with European energy officials to discuss expanding U.S. fuel supplies to Europe amid a scramble to replace Russian imports. The European Union plans to cut its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year. Delegations from Latvia and Estonia, diplomats from Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, and the UK toured the Golden Pass LNG export project in Sabine Pass, Texas, and later met in Houston with shale gas producers, said Fred Hutchison, chief executive of trade group LNG Allies.