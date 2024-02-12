One Titan Machinery Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Titan Machinery Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TITN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Titan Machinery

The Lead Independent Director Stan Erickson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$29.67 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$27.03). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Stan Erickson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Titan Machinery

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Titan Machinery insiders own about US$66m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Titan Machinery Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Titan Machinery shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Titan Machinery and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Titan Machinery has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

