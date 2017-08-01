One of the top prospects in MLB was involved in a brutal outfield collision

Yoan Moncada's first major league stint as a member of the Chicago White Sox hasn't gone according to plan.

The second baseman, recently ranked as the top prospect in the game by MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, was already turning in a disappointing performance at the plate when his season took a turn for the worse on Monday night. Moncada was retreating hard to catch up to a fly ball hit by Toronto's Darwin Barney, but he found teammate Willy Garcia instead, resulting in a nasty collision.

The collision became inevitable when Garcia, the right fielder, slid in his attempt to make the catch. Moncada leapt in an effort to avoid his teammate but failed to do so entirely, giving him a forceful knee to the side of his head.

Watch the incident for yourself:

Ugly collision between Willy Garcia and Yoan Moncada. Both players left the game. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/S6MHYfpDYl — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) August 1, 2017

Both players left the game with contusions -- Moncada on his right knee, Garcia on his head. Moncada underwent several negative X-rays on Monday night, so it seems that his injuries weren't as bad as they could have been.

"They’re both doing well," manager Rick Renteria said after the game. "As we get the evaluations, we'll know exactly where we might sit."

Moncada has hit just .105/.261/.263 in 46 plate appearances with the White Sox, but at just 22 years old, he should continue to develop. The White Sox's main return from their trade of ace starter Chris Sale, he is expected to grow into a five-tool player.

Garcia, another rookie, has been a pleasant surprise for the South Siders, hitting .258/.317/.441 over 40 games. He underwent additional tests on Tuesday morning and was placed on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion.

The rebuilding White Sox have a 41-62 record, the worst mark in the American League. They will continue their series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

