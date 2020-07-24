One year on, Tory faithful sticks with Boris Johnson

A year ago, Dr Haq Nawaz was on the fence when it came to Boris Johnson’s bid to lead the Conservative party — and the country.

A retired doctor and life-long Tory activist in the English city of Peterborough, he wanted a leader who could deliver Brexit but also heal the wounds it had inflicted on the nation — no small challenge given how paralysed and polarised Britain had become.

In the final round of the contest to replace Theresa May, the then prime minister, he overcame doubts about Mr Johnson’s strengths as a unifier and joined most of the party’s 160,000 membership to vote for him.

Dr Nawaz is now an unambivalent admirer, one small sign that for all the chaos that Covid-19 has rained on the prime minister, and the rumblings of discontent among backbench MPs, support for Mr Johnson among party members, is holding firm.

“I thought he was the right man for the moment. Is that still the case? Given the paradigm shift not only in national but also international politics, I do,” Dr Nawaz said. “You need someone with dexterity, who can pull things out of the blue.”

When interviewed last year, as part of a Financial Times tour of Conservative associations from Somerset in the west to Essex in the east, Dr Nawaz, like much of the Tory faithful, was up in arms.

Mrs May had been unable to get her withdrawal agreement with the EU through parliament, Brexit had been postponed, Nigel Farage’s Brexit party was on a roll and support for the Tories at European parliamentary elections had plunged to a record low of under 10 per cent.

Mr Johnson was picked as the man to rescue a centuries-old brand that members feared had been tarnished to a degree that might keep their party out of power for many years. Even some who disapproved of aspects of the former London mayor’s private life held their noses in the hope that his chutzpah and charisma on the stump would help engineer a turnround.

“I think his personal life demonstrates he has no principles,” said Delyth Miles, a member of the Grass Roots Conservatives pressure group in Essex. But, in almost the same breath, she added: “I think the country should be very grateful we have Boris as our leader because we are going towards a period of real severity. He will roll up his sleeves to get things done, instil optimism and take people with him.”

Party members’ continued confidence in Mr Johnson’s political ability, despite shortcomings in his government’s handling of the pandemic, is partly a legacy of his first six months in office. As the majority in the party who supported leaving the EU hoped, Mr Johnson proved as uncompromising about Brexit as promised, a strategy that delivered the Conservatives an 80-seat majority in December’s snap elections and broke the deadlock in parliament.

“The party was in such a strange state last year,” said June Costelloe, a longstanding member from Somerset who was also unsure about Mr Johnson in 2019. “The way Boris brought the election together was incredible,” she added.

With four more years to go before another general election is due, she and other members were unfazed about Mr Johnson’s drop in opinion polls since Covid-19 began to bite and Keir Starmer took over the Labour party leadership. But there were caveats.

Mrs Costelloe complimented the “firm smack of leadership” that Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon had provided during the coronavirus crisis, describing Mr Johnson’s response as “woolly” by comparison. Her husband Ed Costelloe, a retired chartered surveyor and life-long member of the Conservatives, wondered whether weeks of illness battling the virus himself had left the prime minister “intellectually tired”.

However, they were excited about Rishi Sunak, the young chancellor, who has loosened government purse strings and dazzled the membership as a potential successor with what they see as his straight talking and focus.

“He is the opposite of Boris. He has a good grasp of his briefs,” said Mrs Costelloe.

“He is going to go far,” echoed Bob Perry, former chairman of the Conservative association in Hornchurch, east London.

Last year, Mr Perry predicted that any losses that the party suffered in metropolitan, Remain-supporting constituencies as a result of Mr Johnson’s hard line on Europe, would be made up in Brexit-supporting, traditionally Labour seats in the north of England. He was right, but he now worries that support will crumble if the government fails to revive economic fortunes in the region.

