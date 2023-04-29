One TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider reduced their stake by 4.6% in the previous year

Insiders were net sellers of TransDigm Group Incorporated's (NYSE:TDG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TransDigm Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Robert Small, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$742 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$765). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.6% of Robert Small's holding. Robert Small was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TransDigm Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at TransDigm Group. In total, Independent Director Robert Small sold US$3.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does TransDigm Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that TransDigm Group insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$189m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TransDigm Group Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that TransDigm Group is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TransDigm Group. At Simply Wall St, we've found that TransDigm Group has 3 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

