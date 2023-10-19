One Tribune Resources Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Looking at Tribune Resources Limited's (ASX:TBR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tribune Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Executive Director Anthony Billis for AU$400k worth of shares, at about AU$4.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.01. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Anthony Billis was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Tribune Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Tribune Resources insiders own 34% of the company, worth about AU$54m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tribune Resources Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tribune Resources shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Tribune Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Tribune Resources (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

