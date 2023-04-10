One Tritech Group Limited (Catalist:5G9) insider upped their stake by 11% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Tritech Group Limited's (Catalist:5G9 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Tritech Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Sui Hee Lee made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$256k worth of shares at a price of S$0.032 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.022. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Sui Hee Lee was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Sui Hee Lee bought a total of 13.00m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.029. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Tritech Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 37% of Tritech Group shares, worth about S$9.7m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tritech Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tritech Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Tritech Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Tritech Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

