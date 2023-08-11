One Truscott Mining Insider Raised Stake By 11% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Truscott Mining Corporation Limited's (ASX:TRM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Truscott Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & MD Peter Smith for AU$239k worth of shares, at about AU$0.043 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.042 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Peter Smith. We note that Peter Smith was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Peter Smith purchased 6.53m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.043. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Truscott Mining Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Truscott Mining. In that period Executive Chairman & MD Peter Smith spent AU$38k on shares. But CFO, Company Secretary & Executive Director Michael Povey sold AU$21k worth. It is good to see that insiders have been buying, but they did not buy very many shares, in the scheme of things.

Insider Ownership Of Truscott Mining

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Truscott Mining insiders own about AU$5.1m worth of shares (which is 70% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Truscott Mining Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Truscott Mining insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Truscott Mining (including 4 which shouldn't be ignored).

