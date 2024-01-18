One Truscott Mining Insider Raised Stake By 11% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Truscott Mining Corporation Limited's (ASX:TRM ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Truscott Mining

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Truscott Mining

Earlier in the year, Executive Chairman & MD Peter Smith paid AU$0.043 per share in a AU$239k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.05. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Peter Smith bought 7.43m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.044. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:TRM Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2024

Truscott Mining is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Truscott Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Truscott Mining insiders own about AU$5.9m worth of shares (which is 68% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Truscott Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Truscott Mining insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Truscott Mining you should be aware of, and 5 of them can't be ignored.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.