How One or Two Stock Blowups Could Ruin Your Week: Taking Stock

(Bloomberg) -- Macro is clearly trumping micro at the moment. Apple’s uncharacteristic forecast cut could have had a devastating and lasting impact on the stock market, and probably would have if it were the only show in town.

But Powell’s dovish tone from Friday, China’s central bank taking action to prop up their weakening economy, and optimism that a trade deal will get hammered out sooner than later is extending the sharp bounce that started in late December.

And so even with Apple’s punch to the gut, the major benchmark indices are all up anywhere from 7.5% to 8.8% since Christmas.

The top gainers in the S&P 500 within that time frame are below; notice that the list is littered with energy stocks, a couple of FAANGs (Netflix and Amazon), one semiconductor (Applied Materials), China-exposed gaming stocks, and the always exciting General Electric.

The Dec. 21 edition of Taking Stock focused on how Wall Streeters are "priming for a tradeable bounce," and man did they get one just days later. The Jan. 2 column warned about fakeout rallies in the beginning of the year, like we saw with General Electric in early 2018 (which looks to be playing out again in fine fashion this year). So are we in the midst of this tradeable bounce, and if so, when is the trade over?

Next Single-Stock Domino to Fall

The shutdown is an ugly shrugfest (steel barriers? national emergency? "months or even years"?) that could make a noticeable difference if it gets drawn out much longer, but the big wildcard that could change everything remains the U.S.-China trade negotiations, which are heating up as talks between both sides resume for the next two days.

If it starts to look like things aren’t progressing further than where we’ve been, I’d have to think that that recent momentum in equities stalled out. But that goes both ways, because if major ground is broken in these meetings that signifies a deal is on the cusp of being reached (a top Xi aide unexpectedly showing up should help that case), how does a fund that sees Apple as deeply undervalued not pull the trigger on for what could be a once in a lifetime buying opportunity?

Regardless, given the impact that the trade frictions have had on Apple and FedEx, I assume that added focus will be on the next single-stock domino to fall i.e. which company with relatively high exposure to China may cut their outlook with earnings or give cautious comments on the region at a conference.

Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson, who was talking about a rolling bear market last year well before anyone else, talks about this micro risk in his update from this morning where he says there are still a few more hurdles to clear before we can blow the all clear signal:

"We need to get past some incrementally negative data points that we suspect are still lingering (the weak PMI and AAPL’s miss last week are unlikely isolated incidents) such that negative earnings revision breadth troughs. This last point means that risk is now highest at the single stock level and one must be particularly aware of valuation levels."

With that thinking, let’s take a look at which companies reporting earnings this week that might signal weakness from China operations: Tech names EXFO Inc. and SMART Global (both have almost 20% of revenues tied to Asia), lubricant seller WD-40 (~16% Asia-Pacific), hair dryer maker Helen of Troy (~5% Asia-Pacific), and steel company Commercial Metals (4.6% Asia), which is trading lower in the pre-market after just-released earnings.

There’s plenty of other China-exposed firms taking the stage at various sell-side events, like AMD at CES and ON Semi at Citi (China accounts for about one-third of total revenue for each firm), Intel at a JPMorgan tech forum (24% China), and Universal Display at Citi (Apple supplier with almost all of its sales out of Asia, though mostly South Korea).

Big Week for Healthcare

This is the week when the financial community tends to spend more time on healthcare stocks than probably any other time of the year.

The reason being the JPMorgan annual conference, which gets underway today in San Francisco. One of the biggest topics will no doubt be biotech M&A with the Celgene/Bristol-Myers $74 billion mega-deal fresh in everyone’s minds, and now Eli Lilly buying Loxo Oncology for $8 billion (a 68% premium to the Friday close) -- the IBB has almost doubled the S&P’s outstanding performance over the past seven sessions (up 14.4% vs up 7.7%, respectively) -- in addition to drug data, price increases, and gene editing.

