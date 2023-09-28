One Union Jack Oil Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Union Jack Oil plc's (LON:UJO ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Union Jack Oil

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Joseph O’Farrell bought UK£42k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Joseph O’Farrell.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Union Jack Oil Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£608k worth of Union Jack Oil stock, about 2.7% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Union Jack Oil Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Union Jack Oil shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Union Jack Oil insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Union Jack Oil. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Union Jack Oil that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

