U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,992.50
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,943.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,097.25
    +14.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.20
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    +1.24 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.14 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.91
    -0.76 (-3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6890
    +0.5080 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,370.75
    -41.55 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.06
    -3.34 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.10
    -22.01 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

One United Properties posts a consolidated turnover of 235.4 million euros and a gross profit of 116.2 million euros in 2022

·6 min read

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, posts a consolidated turnover of 235.4 million euros in 2022, a 4% increase compared to 2021. The gross profit reached 116.2 million euros, a 5% YoY decline following an intense investment activity, while the bottom line decreased by 1%, amounting to 101.9 million euros. The company ended the year with a strong cash position of 114.6 million euros, higher by 12% compared to the beginning of the year, due to the capital increase contribution, which brought 51.5 million euros in Q3 2022, and despite continuous investments and dividend pay-outs of 15.9 million euros in 2022. The gross loan-to-value indicator was 28% as of 31.12.2022, while the net of cash loan-to-value was 11%.

One Floreasca City, One United Properties landmark mixed-use development
One Floreasca City, One United Properties landmark mixed-use development

"We are proud to close another year with historical results for One United Properties, despite the challenges in the markets, and we look forward to continuing this ascending trend in 2023, and on a long-term basis. We start this year with a rich residential, office and retail portfolio, ready to cater to the needs of residents and tenants across the medium-, medium- to high, and ultra-high segments. As of 01.01.2023, 2,285 units at our delivered and under construction developments were already sold, meaning that our sales team had a portfolio of 1,143 residential units available for sale. Moreover, we estimate pre-sales for additional 1,167 units located at the first phases of One Lake District and One Lake Club to start within the first half of 2023, thus securing a steady cash flow for our company. We continuously look for opportunities in the market, which will allow us to build a solid pipeline for the years to come; opportunities such as One Cotroceni Towers, our latest announcement, or One Downtown and One Plaza Athénée, both developments which will strengthen our urban regeneration strategy in the historic center of Bucharest. With EPS of 0,14 lei, our company brought investors a 15% Earnings Yield in 2022. Our plan is to reinvest most of these profits in 2023 while maintaining our biannual dividend pay-out policy," said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO at One United Properties.

The increase in turnover was supported by a 9% increase in revenues from residential property sales, which reached 156 million euros in 2022 versus 142.9 million euros in 2021. The net income from residential property increased by 29% YoY, reaching 64.7 million euros. This generated 41% net margin for 2022, a 6pp increase compared to the 2021 result.

In 2022, One United Properties sold and pre-sold 599 apartments with a total surface of 52,724 sqm, 978 parking spaces and other unit types, as well as early-stage apartments for 169.2 million euros. As of 31.12.2022, 62% of apartments under development were sold out. Excluding the 1,080 residential units at One Floreasca Towers, One High District, and One Mamaia Nord 2 that were added to the sales team portfolio in Q4 2022, 82% of apartments were already contracted as of the yearend. Amounts to be received under contracts concluded with customers as of 31.12.2022, are 231 million euros in additional cash by 2025.

"We continue to develop the city responsibly, while being considerate for Bucharest's urban regeneration needs, and with state-of-the-art ESG standards always in mind. We estimate that in the current context, where the safety and sustainability of developments finally grow in importance for the end consumers, the demand for living in the communities we create will continue to accelerate. This is already visible through the results generated in the last three months of 2022, when 28% of the new units added to our sales team portfolio were pre-sold in less than a quarter. Particularly exceptional sales were registered at the large-scale development of 786 units, One High District, where 35% of apartments were sold within the first two months since the launch, or One Herastrau Vista, where within six months since breaking the ground, 64% of units were already sold, thus showcasing the extraordinary potential that One United Properties has across various customer segments," said Andrei Diaconescu, co-CEO at One United Properties.

The rental income, which includes the income generated by the office and retail divisions, registered a 9-fold increase, reaching 12.2 million euros in 2022. As of 31.12.2022, the company's office portfolio counted gross GLA of 138,000 sqm. Together with the retail component, the total commercial rental portfolio of One United Properties had GLA of over 180,000 sqm. The revenues from rental income are estimated to grow QoQ, bringing even more significant weight in 2023.

As of 31.12.2022, One United Properties had 61,108 sqm of land plots for further residential development in Bucharest, with total above-ground GBA of 248,950 sqm. The landbank already increased in 2023 to 105,971 sqm, with above-ground GBA of 434,939 sqm, following the acquisition of a 4.5-hectares plot on Soseaua Progresului in Bucharest, where the company intends to build a mixed-use development, One Cotroceni Towers. For all the plots currently in the planning phase, the Group estimates the construction of over 2,800 apartments and almost 60,000 sqm of office spaces. Additionally, One United Properties has 40,000 sqm of buildings for restoration and further development, including significant urban regeneration landmarks such as One Plaza Athénée, One Downtown, One Gallery and One Athénée. Furthermore, pipeline for future land acquisitions is strong.

In 2022, ONE was the 9th most traded stock on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. In volatile 2022, ONE shares performed in line with the benchmark index BET, registering a decline of -11,9%, versus BET index, which recorded -10.7% drop, and significantly better performance than the key real estate indices FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe -36.5%, FTSE EPRA Nareit UK (ELUK) -31.9%, STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate (SX86P), -42.1%. As of 19.09.2022, One United Properties shares were upgraded within the FTSE Global Equity Index Series for Emerging Europe, moving to the mid-cap category.

Read One United Properties' 2022 Preliminary Results HERE.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. The company is known for the high-end brand ONE, synonymous with quality, design, community, sustainability, and highly desirable locations. With rich residential and office portfolio, ONE pioneered the mixed-use development concept in Romania. One United Properties' purpose is to improve existing and build new communities by developing quality, energy-efficient buildings, and to generate long-term value growth for the shareholders.  The company is listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the symbol ONE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011637/One_Floreasca_City.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-united-properties-posts-a-consolidated-turnover-of-235-4-million-euros-and-a-gross-profit-of-116-2-million-euros-in-2022--301757752.html

Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Citi Strategists Say Traders Are Piling Up Short Bets on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment toward stocks is becoming more pessimistic as they build short bets in both US and European equity futures, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing

  • Yields Surge as Hot Inflation Data Emboldens Hawks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks wavered and euro-area bond yields surged on Tuesday, as hot inflation reports ramped up the stakes for the region’s central bank to battle price pressures.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Brief

  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Q4 performance is likely to have benefited from improved booking trends, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and fleet expansion efforts.

  • Gold set for biggest drop in 20 months on rate hike worries

    Gold prices slipped to a two-month low on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest monthly decline since June 2021, pressured by a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,812.20 by 0918 GMT, having earlier hit its lowest since late December at $1,804.20. Gold is having a negative month as the market is expecting interest rates to remain higher for longer, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • Virgin Galactic's Loss Could Widen as Operating Costs Balloon

    Virgin Galactic releases its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings this week as the company nears commercial space flights.

  • Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Chinook (KDNY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -13.92% and 28%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Twilio (TWLO) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?

    Twilio (TWLO) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock's potential for a turnaround in the near term.