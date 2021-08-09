U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,049.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,046.75
    -48.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    -10.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.99
    -1.29 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.20
    -22.90 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.44 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -17.28 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2150
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,551.82
    -688.66 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,065.16
    +75.51 (+7.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

One Universal Production Sdn Bhd Named Winner at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

·5 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.

One Universal Production Sdn Bhd was honoured for the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition
One Universal Production Sdn Bhd was honoured for the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

One Universal Production Sdn Bhd's Journey to Success

One Universal Production (OUP) is a thematic creation company that started off with three members in 2015. "Bringing happiness to everyone through world-class thematic experiences" is the vision and mission that fuels the operation of the company. The creative solutions proposed by the team aims to engage and entertain audiences through thematic experiences and hospitality interaction, including live-action shows, festivals, roadshows, exhibitions, on- ground activations and corporate events.

Years of experience in the family business trade has taught the founder of the company to be hands-on with his teams and clients. As an entrepreneur and innovator, he took the leap from the furniture trade into the entertainment industry. Later, he followed his instinct to venture into events and live shows, building up the fundamentals business of OUP. He's an advocate for trying new methodologies and ideas to create unforgettable experiences for the audiences, where he leads the team to continually surpass client expectations.

At a time of new technology and information, OUP is always on the hunt for cutting edge technology and designs of its clients. OUP is not a conventional event company. The team consists of talents from entertainment and production backgrounds, where artists and expertise join together in bringing events to life to create extraordinary experiences that engage people personally. In each project the team takes on, they are committed to oversee the end-to- end process of each event, to keep the objectives, vision, budget and client's goals at all times.

OUP's focus is on sustainable growth. With that in mind, the company highlights and concentrates on key strategies that will contribute to long term growth. Firstly, focus on company strength. OUP is accustomed to handling Intellectual Property with licensors. The company often reorients the playing field to suit its strength by leveraging on its collaborative ideas, this allows them to grow their business into other sectors, outside of events.

Secondly, invest in talents. Hiring process is crucial for the company to make sure the team is always motivated and inspired by the company's value proposition. It is important for employees to see the company vision and move towards the end goals together. By aiming to align with like-minded candidates, the team can better adapt and learn new things from each other. This helps ensure the team is better equipped to deal with changes and the fast-paced environment and stand out among the mainstream competitors.

Thirdly, verify the revenue streams. As the event industry is often seen as an unstable revenue stream, the company is looking into expanding the revenue streams by collaboration. This helps to make the business more profitable and sustainable in the long run. Therefore, the company has also incorporated IP into other areas such as merchandising, theme park and the hotel industry.

Year after year, One Universal Production raise the bar by bringing an element of surprise to all their past projects. The team is always on the lookout to deliver experiences that draw imaginations and dreams to life. This contributes to the many unforgettable moments captured by spectators including the company's remarkable achievements such as Highest Tickets Entry of Genting's Halloween Night, The First Ultraman Live in Genting (also the most sellable IP Live Show), World's Longest Running Pokémon Festival, Biggest B.Duck in the World, Largest B.Duck Event, World First Angry Bird Inflatable Water World and the upcoming World First Bruce Lee Themed hospitality. The company has extended its network worldwide and has successfully collaborated with various international characters and brands, including Ultraman, Pokémon, Warner Brothers, Power Rangers, Sesame Street, Snoopy, Boboiboy, Batman, Angry Birds, Bruce Lee, Old Master-Q and more.

Despite physical events having been held back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the management helped the company rediscover creativity and initiative in different sectors such as retail and product merchandising, theme parks projects and hotel collaboration. Looking forward, the company hopes to continue delivering world- class entertainment and precious moments that will touch people's hearts.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognise entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For more information, visit: www.apea.asia

Media Contact

Ms Nerissa Ng
Enterprise Asia
(60) 3 7803 0312
n.ng@enterpriseasia.org

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Recommended Stories

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Target To Pay College Tuition For Over 340,000 Employees

    Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will help pay for the college education of its more than 340,000 full-time and part time store workers. What happened: The Retailers announced this week it is partnering with education platform Guild Education to provide access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target will also fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 a year for masters’ programs. Target is in

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • Berkshire Buoyed as U.S. Rebound Fires Up Manufacturers, Retail

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is reaping the benefits of the U.S. economic recovery.The conglomerate’s collection of manufacturers and retailers bounced back during the second quarter after being hit hard as the pandemic ripped through the U.S. last year. That group of businesses posted its second-highest quarterly profit in data going back to the middle of 2009 and helped fuel a 21% gain in Berkshire’s total operating profit during the period.“It’s all of the other old

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees first-half earnings climb to $47 billion

    Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil.

  • 8 Stocks to Play a Return to the Office—When It Comes

    The Delta variant has upended return-to-work plans. What that means for companies, employees, and investors.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum as businesses struggle with high raw material costs. The world's second-biggest economy is on track to expand more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast growth to moderate amid supply chain bottle necks and outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching the high seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Monday.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk without parts unit spinoff - source

    Airbus has warned employees of hundreds of possible job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if the unit is not hived off in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off. Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft, mainly in Augsburg and Varel near Bremen.

  • Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

    Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Rapid7, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RPD ), an important milestone in the...

  • Berkshire Reports Strong Earnings, Boosted by Manufacturing and Buybacks

    The company said its total net income was $28.1 billion for the second quarter, up from $26.3 billion in the year-earlier period.

  • 3 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

    People who near retirement without a lot of money in savings are often advised to hold off on claiming Social Security as long as possible. For each year you hold off on claiming Social Security past FRA, your benefits will get an 8% boost, up until the age of 70. Growing your benefits could make for a much more comfortable retirement.

  • US companies scrambling to work out policies on vaccinations and masking

    White House discussing regulations to encourage employee mandates, or withholding funds from those companies that resist Vaccination rates are rising in states with the highest Covid-19 infections. Photograph: Andi Rice/The Guardian US employers are scrambling to come up with Covid-19 policies for their workers as the country is experiencing a rise in infections, primarily among unvaccinated Americans, leading to a chaotic patchwork of requirements that varies by company and location. The rapid

  • Evergy, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

    It's been a good week for Evergy, Inc. ( NYSE:EVRG ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • The Bronze, Silver, and Gold of Retirement Accounts

    A lot of people have spent the past few weeks glued to their TV screens watching elite athletes from all over the world compete. And while many of those superstars have taken home their share of medals, we at The Fool think there's another category deserving of recognition -- retirement plans.