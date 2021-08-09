One Universal Production Sdn Bhd Named Winner at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.

One Universal Production Sdn Bhd was honoured for the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

One Universal Production Sdn Bhd's Journey to Success

One Universal Production (OUP) is a thematic creation company that started off with three members in 2015. "Bringing happiness to everyone through world-class thematic experiences" is the vision and mission that fuels the operation of the company. The creative solutions proposed by the team aims to engage and entertain audiences through thematic experiences and hospitality interaction, including live-action shows, festivals, roadshows, exhibitions, on- ground activations and corporate events.

Years of experience in the family business trade has taught the founder of the company to be hands-on with his teams and clients. As an entrepreneur and innovator, he took the leap from the furniture trade into the entertainment industry. Later, he followed his instinct to venture into events and live shows, building up the fundamentals business of OUP. He's an advocate for trying new methodologies and ideas to create unforgettable experiences for the audiences, where he leads the team to continually surpass client expectations.

Story continues

At a time of new technology and information, OUP is always on the hunt for cutting edge technology and designs of its clients. OUP is not a conventional event company. The team consists of talents from entertainment and production backgrounds, where artists and expertise join together in bringing events to life to create extraordinary experiences that engage people personally. In each project the team takes on, they are committed to oversee the end-to- end process of each event, to keep the objectives, vision, budget and client's goals at all times.

OUP's focus is on sustainable growth. With that in mind, the company highlights and concentrates on key strategies that will contribute to long term growth. Firstly, focus on company strength. OUP is accustomed to handling Intellectual Property with licensors. The company often reorients the playing field to suit its strength by leveraging on its collaborative ideas, this allows them to grow their business into other sectors, outside of events.

Secondly, invest in talents. Hiring process is crucial for the company to make sure the team is always motivated and inspired by the company's value proposition. It is important for employees to see the company vision and move towards the end goals together. By aiming to align with like-minded candidates, the team can better adapt and learn new things from each other. This helps ensure the team is better equipped to deal with changes and the fast-paced environment and stand out among the mainstream competitors.

Thirdly, verify the revenue streams. As the event industry is often seen as an unstable revenue stream, the company is looking into expanding the revenue streams by collaboration. This helps to make the business more profitable and sustainable in the long run. Therefore, the company has also incorporated IP into other areas such as merchandising, theme park and the hotel industry.

Year after year, One Universal Production raise the bar by bringing an element of surprise to all their past projects. The team is always on the lookout to deliver experiences that draw imaginations and dreams to life. This contributes to the many unforgettable moments captured by spectators including the company's remarkable achievements such as Highest Tickets Entry of Genting's Halloween Night, The First Ultraman Live in Genting (also the most sellable IP Live Show), World's Longest Running Pokémon Festival, Biggest B.Duck in the World, Largest B.Duck Event, World First Angry Bird Inflatable Water World and the upcoming World First Bruce Lee Themed hospitality. The company has extended its network worldwide and has successfully collaborated with various international characters and brands, including Ultraman, Pokémon, Warner Brothers, Power Rangers, Sesame Street, Snoopy, Boboiboy, Batman, Angry Birds, Bruce Lee, Old Master-Q and more.

Despite physical events having been held back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the management helped the company rediscover creativity and initiative in different sectors such as retail and product merchandising, theme parks projects and hotel collaboration. Looking forward, the company hopes to continue delivering world- class entertainment and precious moments that will touch people's hearts.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognise entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For more information, visit: www.apea.asia

