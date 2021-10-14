U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    +29.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,465.00
    +208.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,880.25
    +116.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.10
    +19.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.30
    +0.86 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.20
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    -2.07 (-10.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3180
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,485.84
    +2,561.04 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,366.58
    +32.18 (+2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.28
    +53.46 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One very sticky inflation trend (and maybe another) on the rise: Morning Brief

Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Rents are surging, and your ticket out of town could be next

The latest on the inflation front shows that consumer prices are still on the rise. As usual these days, there’s good, bad and worse news.

First, the (sort-of) good news: September’s consumer price index (CPI) was relatively stable, with the headline rate only marginally higher than expectations at 5.4% year-over-year. Core prices, which strip out the more volatile components like food and energy, also held steady at an annualized 4.0%, and some elements like clothing, airline fares and used cars tumbled from historically high levels.

The bad news, of course, is that inflation is still running well above trend (and that’s even before we start factoring in what is shaping up to be a cold winter with very hot energy prices). Inflation expectations are spiraling higher, and the Federal Reserve’s favored buzzword “transitory” is becoming a bit of a meme among economy watchers.

And now, for the worse news: Not only is there no immediate relief in sight, but some of those component declines may not last long. Meanwhile, there’s evidence that relentlessly rising prices are starting to infect other sectors of the economy — namely, where we live and how we travel.

A hint of what might lie in store came on Wednesday from Delta Air Lines (DAL) CEO Ed Bastian, who spoke to Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro for the company’s third-quarter earnings results.

Pointing to skyrocketing energy costs, Bastian suggested that Delta could pass some of those costs down to travelers (who, bear in mind, are already ponying up more cash for virtually everything).

“Consumers are interested in traveling and consumers have a meaningful amount of wealth,” he pointed out. “I think they can cover the higher costs.”

Yikes.

In fact, some economists pointed out that the CPI would have been higher, but for a couple of the more volatile components that fell — and aren’t expected to stay in retreat. And more than a few eyebrows were raised by a spike in rent prices, a development that’s not entirely unexpected given the convergence of two powerful housing trends.

One, last year’s lockdowns, and the resulting exodus from big cities, forced desperate landlords to offer boatloads of concessions to get new tenants and keep existing ones. 

Secondly, the end of the controversial federal eviction moratorium effectively freed cash-strapped landlords to hike prices on newly vacant apartments (if you haven’t read Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero’s spectacular coverage on this hot topic, you absolutely should).

“Primary rents and owners’ equivalent rent account for a third of the CPI basket with movements in these components tending to lag 12-18 months below house price changes,” ING Economics wrote in a research note, adding that housing inflation is “now the story to watch [this] year and could add nearly a full percentage point to annual inflation on their own.”

Taken together, it suggests that both headline and core inflation will remain elevated well into 2022, the bank added. “This hardly fits the ‘transitory’ narrative put out by many at the Fed” (there goes that “t” word again).

Over at Bank of America, economists warned that “given strength in the high frequency rent data, we believed it was only a matter of time before the CPI rent components broke out higher,” according to a research note.

“While one month does not make a trend, this is an early signal of stronger persistent inflation pressures materializing, ultimately supporting continued above-target inflation over the medium term,” the bank added.

No kidding. Renters in big cities like New York have already been hip to that particular game, with data from StreetEasy suggesting the pandemic-era trend of favorable rent deals is all but over. In San Francisco, where an exodus of technology workers to other cities helped push down sky-high rents, prices are creeping back toward pre-COVID levels.

An analysis by Bloomberg in September found that Big Apple “landlords are jacking up rents — often by 50, 60 or 70% — on tenants who locked in deals last year when prices were in freefall,” according to the story.

“Some renters are being forced to move at a time when the market is roaring back to nearly pre-pandemic levels. And concessions are slipping away,” it added.

All of which suggests that renters — and maybe holiday travelers — may have to gird their wallets for more unpleasant price shocks.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims, week ended Oct. 9 (320,000 expected, 326,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing claims, week ended Oct. 2 (2.670 million expected, 2.714 million during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer price index, month-over-month, September (0.6% expected, 0.7% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI excluding food and energy, month-over-month, September (0.5% expected, 0.6% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI, year-over-year, September (8.7% expected, 8.3% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PPI excluding food and energy, year-over-year. September (7.1% expected, 6.7% during prior month)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • 5:55 a.m. ET: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $4.39 per share on revenue of $71.13 billion

  • 6:45 a.m. ET: Bank of America (BAC) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $31.74 billion

  • 6:45 a.m. ET: US Bancorp (USB) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue of $33.07 billion 

  • 8:00 a.m. ET: Wells Fargo (WFC) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share on revenue of $18.40 billion

  • 8:10 a.m. ET: The Progressive Corp. (PGR) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $11.96 billion

  • 7:30 a.m. ET: Morgan Stanley (MS) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share on revenue. of $13.92 billion

  • 7:30 a.m. ET: Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $3.11 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion

  • 8:00 a.m. ET: Citigroup (C) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion 

Post-market

  • 4:10 p.m. ET: Alcoa (AA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion

Politics

  • President Biden will provide an update to U.S. COVID-19 response and vaccination programs at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group plenary session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) begins at 9 a.m. ET, followed by a press briefing. Speakers include World Bank President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

  • U.S. House of Representatives' committees virtual hearings today at noon include: Energy Commerce's subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce hearing on legislation to strengthen manufacturing and competitiveness and the Financial Services' Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing on the impacts of a cashless economy.

Top News

European stock markets steady despite energy crisis concerns [Yahoo Finance UK]

Cathie Wood’s Ark lends name to ETF tracking Bitcoin futures [Bloomberg]

Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA [Reuters]

Bezos v. Musk: The high-stakes legal disputes between the world’s two richest people [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

JPMorgan Chase's Dimon: Inflation 'might go higher than people think'

Supply chain issues could 'last until the early parts of 2023,' shipping analyst explains

LeBron James just made a big bet on the future of the gym

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • China: Key price measure rises at fastest rate on record

    The country's manufacturers have been hit by power cuts and surging commodity costs in recent months.

  • Germany’s 2021 Growth Forecast Slashed on Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresGermany’s leading research institutes slashed their joint 2021 growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy as supply logjams delay the nation’s recovery into next year.The downgrade to a 2.4% expansion in gross domestic product, from 3.7% previously, reflects a relentless sh

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Climbs On Record China Sales

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Wage inflation will rear its head higher for banks into 2022: Analyst

    Gerard Cassidy, RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy and Large Cap Bank Analyst, reacts to JPMorgan's Q3 earnings beat and gives outlook for the banking sector.

  • JPMorgan Chase's Dimon: Inflation 'might go higher than people think'

    The nation’s largest bank said Wednesday that it’s starting to get worried about inflation, warning that the hot pace of price increases could last through 2022.

  • JPMorgan Credit Card Comment Roils Shares in AmEx, Other Issuers

    (Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. and other credit-card issuers tumbled as JPMorgan Chase & Co. attributed weakness in its card business to rising costs on marketing and promotions, sparking concern over heightened competition.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aire

  • Wendy Williams Facing 'Serious' Health Complications as Show Taps Guest Hosts Ahead of Premiere

    "It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties," The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement Tuesday

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

    Although that might be a valid approach sometimes, you shouldn't underestimate great companies that still have tons of untapped potential. Consider Amazon, which gained about 4,500% from 1997 to 2007 and then another 1,350% from 2007 to 2017. Many current candidates for growth stocks are still winning, and I think Square (NYSE: SQ) is near the top of that list.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • TSMC Forecasts Bullish End to 2021 on Strong Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast fourth-quarter sales and margins that exceeded some analysts’ estimates, as demand for chips stayed robust in the face of worsening snarls in the supply chain.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe world’s No. 1 foundry said Thursday it expects revenue of as much

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Stars Begin to Align for Hydrogen Stock Plug Power

    Plug Power has had some tailwinds that have helped to make it more attractive to investors of late.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Sundial Growers Has Found a Way to Boost Its Cash Flow by $5 Million

    A lack of cash flow is a big problem in the cannabis sector. Canada-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is loaning out money to a marijuana producer at a high-interest rate that could generate millions in additional income for its business over the next few years. In February, Sundial invested 22 million Canadian dollars in cannabis edible producer Indiva.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 27.1%. Nio’s stock has run out of steam in 2021, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34, more than double its long-term average of 15.9. Nio d