One Vimeo Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Vimeo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VMEO ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vimeo

The Chief Financial Officer Gillian Munson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$75k worth of shares at a price of US$3.77 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.59). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gillian Munson.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Vimeo

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 8.6% of Vimeo shares, worth about US$52m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vimeo Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Vimeo insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Vimeo and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Vimeo has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

