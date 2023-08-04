One Vysarn Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Looking at Vysarn Limited's (ASX:VYS ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Vysarn Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Peter Hutchinson for AU$142k worth of shares, at about AU$0.075 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.17), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Peter Hutchinson purchased 2.20m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.077. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Vysarn

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 39% of Vysarn shares, worth about AU$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Vysarn Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vysarn shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Vysarn and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Vysarn has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

