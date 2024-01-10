One Wagners Holding Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Wagners Holding Company Limited's (ASX:WGN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wagners Holding

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Denis Wagner for AU$264k worth of shares, at about AU$0.66 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.89. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Denis Wagner bought a total of 740.78k shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.58. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:WGN Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Wagners Holding

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Wagners Holding insiders own 49% of the company, currently worth about AU$82m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Wagners Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Wagners Holding insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Wagners Holding (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

