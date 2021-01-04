U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

One Way Ventures, a firm focused on immigrant founders, closes second fund

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read
"Shining world map with continents made out of circuits, copy space.______INSPECTOR________World map from here:http://visibleearth.nasa.gov/view.phpid=57735"

One Way Ventures, a venture capital firm that backs immigrant founders, has closed its second fund at $57.5 million. The close comes three years after One Way announced its debut fund, a $28 million investment vehicle.

The new fund will allow One Way to grow their check size from $500,000 to $1 million, giving them the ability to lead institutional seed rounds at a faster clip, says founding partner Semyon Dukach. The bigger fund is par for the course now that the debut fund has been invested out, but also indicates how the seed boom is flourishing, forcing investors to recapitalize to stay competitive.

One Way is one of the few venture capital firms with an explicit focus on backing immigrant founders. Another firm that backs immigrants and helps them stay in the country is Unshackled Ventures, which last closed a $20 million fund in 2019.

Dukach says that the firm's immigrant focus is one of its biggest competitive advantages to get into deals. One Way says it brings together immigrant founders into one community and speaks the same language (metaphorically) of adapting to a new country, culture and environment. While COVID-19 has limited the opportunity to meet in person, the firm is experimenting with the concept of virtual HQs and events to bring together its portfolio companies.

Community and translation in a closed-door world such as venture capital is “the reason we will almost always get into the rounds,” Dukach said.

“We’ve been able to get into competitive rounds because we were treated like an angel who provides a lot of value, even when part of the value is just the feeling of being part of something really cool.”

OneWay's investments include Brex, Classtag and Chipper. Of its 48 portfolio companies, two companies don’t have an immigrant co-founder. The generalist firm has bets in machine learning, fintech and edtech prominently.

The immigration environment during the Trump administration, both from a rhetoric and policy perspective, has impacted One Way, albeit lightly, according to Dukach. The firm has a venture partner in Montreal, Philippe Kalaf, to hedge against potential policy moves.

As for closing a fund during a pandemic and election year, One Way closed nearly double the capital it initially planned to raise, adding to the parade of check-writing and cash in this year.

“We had a couple LPs hold off until after the election,” Dukach said. “They were more comfortable investing once Biden won.”

Dear Sophie: What’s ahead for US immigration in 2021?

One Way is expectedly growing its team as it scores new capital. The firm expanded to San Francisco from Boston by adding Eugene Malobrodsky, the co-founder of a consumer privacy startup, as a partner.

The firm, similar to many venture capital firms, lags when it comes to the diversity of its decision-makers. Right now, all the partners at One Way are men. The firm plans to add Nadia Asoyan, former executive at Robinhood and Trusted Health, as a venture partner, which is different from a general partner. The venture partner role needs sign off from a GP in order to make a decision or write a check. Other female members of the team include Annie Patyk, a platform associate.

On the diversity front, 2020 may prove a tipping point

From a portfolio perspective, One Way has backed 10 female-founded or co-founded companies out of its 50 companies. Its portfolio also includes 19 companies with minority co-founders and seven companies with Black or Latinx founders.

The ideal founder, according to Dukach, embodies the firm’s name in their strategy.

“Someone who went one way, bought the ticket without having a company or any certainty of where they’re going to end up, without having the language or the culture or the network,” Dukach said. “Someone who emerges through that? It’s just more predictive of future success. It’s more predictive of being able to disrupt a big industry.”

    A new year, a new addition to the stock portfolio – what can make more sense than that? The right time to buy, of course, is when stocks are priced at the bottom. Buying low and selling high may be a bit hackneyed, but it’s true, and truth has staying power.But the markets are up. The NASDAQ rose 43% in 2020, and the S&P 500 showed a gain of 16%. With a market environment like that, finding stocks that are caught in the doldrums is harder than it looks. That's where the Wall Street pros can lend a hand.We used TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that fit a profile: a share price that has dropped over 30% in the last 12 months, but with at least double-digit upside potential, according to analysts. Not to mention each has earned a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating.Esperion (ESPR)We will start with Esperion, a company that specializes in therapies for the treatment of elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels – a major factor contributing to heart disease. The company’s main product, bempedoic acid, is now available in tablet form under the brand names Nexletol and Nexlizet.In February 2020, both Nexletol and Nexlizet were approved as oral treatments to lower LDL-C. Bempedoic acid remains in clinical trials of its efficacy in risk reduction for cardiovascular disease. The trial, called CLEAR Outcomes, is a large-scale, long-term study, tracking more than 14,000 patients with top-line data expected in the second half of 2022. The study covers 1,400 locations in 32 countries around the world.Esperion shares peaked last February, after the FDA approvals, but since then, the stock has declined. Shares are down 65% since their peak. Along with the drop in share value, the company showed a fall in revenue from Q2 to Q3, with the top line collapsing from $212 million to $3.8 million. Since the Q3 report, Esperion announced pricing on a $250 million offer of senior subordinated notes, at 4%, due in 2025. The offering gives the company a boost in available capital for further work on its development pipeline and its marketing efforts for bempedoic acid.Chad Messer, covering ESPR for Needham, sees the note offering as a net positive for Esperion. “We believe this cash position will be sufficient to support Esperion through 2021 and to profitability in 2022... We believe this financing should help put to rest concerns regarding Esperion's balance sheet. Despite a challenging launch for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, product growth has continued in 3Q against the backdrop of a contracting LDL-C market. This growth trajectory suggests potential for a rapid acceleration when conditions improve," Messer wrote.To this end, Messer rates ESPR shares a Strong Buy, and his price target, at $158, suggests the stock has room for huge growth this year – up to 481% from current levels. (To watch Messer’s track record, click here)Overall, Esperion has 6 recent reviews on record, with a breakdown of 5 Buys and 1 Hold to give the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The shares, trading at $27.16, have an average price target of $63.33, implying a one-year upside of 133%. (See ESPR stock analysis on TipRanks)Intercept Pharma (ICPT)Liver disease is a serious health threat, and Intercept Pharma is focused on developing treatments for some of the more dangerous chronic liver conditions, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Intercept has a research pipeline based on FXR, a regulator of bile acid pathways in the hepatic system.FXR’s action affects not just the bile acid metabolism, but also the glucose and lipid metabolisms, and inflammation and fibrosis around the liver. The lead compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), is an analog of the bile acid CDCA, and as such can take a role in the FXR pathways and receptors implicated in chronic liver disease. Treating liver disease through the FXR biology has direct applications for PBC, and is showing promise treating complications from NASH.ICPT shares dropped sharply last summer, when the FDA rejected the company’s application to approve OCA for treatment of NASH-related liver fibrosis. This delays the drug’s potential entry to a lucrative market; there is no current treatment for NASH, and the first drug to win approval will have the lead in reaching a market estimated at $2 billion to $5 billion in potential annual sales. The effect on the stock is still felt, and ICPT remains at its 52-week low point.In reaction, in December of 2020, Intercept announced major changes in top-level management, as CEO and President Mark Pruzanski announced he's stepping down effective January 1 of this year. He is succeeded by Jerome Durso, formerly the company’s COO, who will also take a post on the Board of Directors. Pruzanski will remain as an advisor, and will hold a director’s position on the company’s Board.Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi takes a deep dive into Intercept’s continuing efforts to expand applications of OCA and to resubmits its New Drug Application to the FDA. She sees the leadership transition as part of these efforts, and writes, “[We] believe that Dr. Pruzanski's dedication to transform the liver space is still strong, and that he will continue to guide ICPT's progress as an advisor and Board member. Additionally, we have had the pleasure of working closely with Jerry Durso and believe that he will transform the company and lead ICPT's success in growing the PBC market and the path to potential approval and commercial launch of OCA in NASH.”Rahimi takes a long-term bullish stance on ICPT, giving the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and an $82 price target. This figure indicates an impressive 220% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here)Wall Street is somewhat more divided on the drug maker. ICPT's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 17 reviews, including 8 Buys and 9 Holds. Shares are priced at $25.82, and the average price target of $59.19 suggests an upside potential of 132% for the next 12 months. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks)Gilead Sciences (GILD)Gilead has had a year like a firework – fast up and fast down. The gains came in 1H20, when it appeared that the company’s antiviral drug remdesivir would become a prime treatment for COVID-19. By November, however, even though remdesivir had been approved, the World Health Organization (WHO) was recommending against its use, and the COVID vaccines now on the market have made remdesivir irrelevant to the pandemic.This was only one of Gilead’s recent headwinds. The company has been working, in conjunction with Galapagos (GLPG), on development of filgotinib as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. While the drug received EU and Japanese approval in September 2020, the FDA has withheld approval and Gilead announced in December that it was suspending US development efforts on the drug.Even so, Gilead retains a diverse and active research pipeline, with over 70 research candidates at varying stages of the development and approval process for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including HIV/AIDS, inflammatory & respiratory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and hematology/oncology.On a positive note, Gilead posted Q3 earnings above estimates, with the top line revenue, of $6.58 billion, beating the forecast by 6% and growing 17% year-over-year. The company updated its full-year 2020 guidance on product sales from $23 billion to $23.5 billion.Among the bulls is Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh, who gives GILD shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $100 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 69% gain should the analyst’s thesis play out. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Singh writes, “We continue to believe in our thesis of (1) a dependable remdesivir/other medicines business against SARS-CoV flares, (2) a base business (HIV/oncology/HCV) growing low-single digits over the next couple of years, (3) operating leverage providing greater earnings growth, and (4) a 3-4% dividend yield.” What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 10 Buys, 12 Holds and 1 Sell add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $73.94 average price target indicates 25% upside potential from current levels. (See GILD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Speculation has mounted over the reason behind his disappearance, which some publications have connected to a late October speech in which he appeared to call for a reform of China's banking system.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks will sink in coming months before resuming their record-setting rally and faster growth will spark inflation and higher yields in Treasuries, according to Byron Wien’s annual list of surprises.The S&P 500 will tumble almost 20% in the first half of 2021 and then advance to 4,500, according to a statement co-written by Wien, vice chairman of Blackstone Group Inc.’s private wealth solutions business, and Chief Investment Strategist Joe Zidle. U.S. economic growth will exceed 6%, causing the 10-year Treasury yield to rise to 2%, they forecast.The S&P 500 fell 1.9% on Monday to 3,685 as of 1:15 p.m. in New York, while the 10-year yield hovered near 0.9%.“The success of between five and 10 vaccines, together with an improvement in therapeutics, allows the U.S. to return to some form of ‘normal’ by Memorial Day 2021,” they predicted. “We begin the longest economic cycle in history, surpassing the cycle that lasted from 2010 to 2020.”Wien, 87, a former Morgan Stanley strategist who’s put out his “surprises” list since 1986, is one of the most widely followed analysts on Wall Street. A year ago, he predicted the S&P 500 would extend its record-setting rally, eclipsing 3,500 at some point, and subdued economic growth would prompt the Federal Reserve to lower its benchmark interest rate to 1%. To combat the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, the central bank cut rates to almost zero. The equity gauge finished the year at an all-time high of 3,756.07.Some of his forecasts for 2020 didn’t come true, including a rally in oil above $70 a barrel and a jump in 10-year Treasury yields toward 2.5%. Pessimism over tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. losing market leadership also proved misplaced.For the coming year, Wien and Zidle expect the Fed and the Treasury will continue their accommodative policies to bolster the economy. Faster inflation, while still modest, is set to fuel gains in gold and boost the allure of cryptocurrencies, they say. The duo also project a reversal in the U.S. dollar’s decline as a strengthening economy and financial markets lure investors “disenchanted” with the rising debt and slower growth of Europe and Japan.Wien says his surprise list is made up of events that investors assign 1-in-3 odds of happening but that he thinks are more than 50% likely. Below are his other calls for 2021:The Fed extends the duration of bond purchases in order to prevent higher rates at the long end of the curveFormer President Donald Trump starts his own television network and plans his 2024 campaignChinese shares to lead emerging markets as President Joe Biden begins to restore trade relationships with ChinaCyclical shares lead defensives, small-caps beat large-caps. Big-cap tech, likely the source of liquidity, will lag for the yearThe Justice Department softens its case against Google and Facebook, persuaded by the argument that the consumer actually benefits from the services provided by these companiesThe price of West Texas Intermediate oil rises to $65 a barrel amid a return to normal economic activity. Both energy bonds and stocks rally(Updates with more predictions starting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Here's what could really send bitcoin prices through the roof in 2021, argues one expert.

    A Democrat victory in both Georgia runoff elections could have huge implications for tax and spending policy, the shape of the coronavirus recovery and the stock market outlook.

    AT&T Inc. (T) stock fell 26% in 2020, closing the year within 22 cents of the last price traded in December 2018. Of course, the perennial laggard AT&T is a special case, saddled with years of debt accumulated by poorly executed purchases that include 2015's disastrous DirecTV acquisition. The company also overpaid for Time Warner in 2016, but that bet could eventually pay off, with the new HBOMax streaming service growing at a healthy pace.

    Bitcoin is charting a typical bull market correction amid increased expectations for price volatility.

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-car battery developer QuantumScape Corp.’s shares sank the most ever on Monday, making it a stark outlier in the sector as stocks of most electric-vehicle companies rallied after strong December sales numbers.The battery maker’s stock price had surged 259% through Thursday since its Nov. 27 merger with a blank-check company, pushing its market valuation to a high of nearly $50 billion last month. The company is backed by Volkswagen AG, as well as Bill Gates and Khosla Ventures, and expects to begin production of its solid-state lithium-metal batteries in the the second half of 2024.The company’s registration statement for the sale of its shares was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 31. The stock dropped as much as 40% to $50.31 in New York on Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in January 2021.

    Want to crystal ball the best mutual funds 2021? Start with the 2020 winners. That's got to include Fidelity Trend Fund run by Shilpa Marda Mehra.

    NIO (NIO) is starting 2021 with record electric vehicle deliveries and the launch of a used car service and trading platform.

    Stocks fell Monday in the first session of 2021 after briefly rising to touch fresh record highs earlier in the session.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Set for Monster Growth in 2021

    We’ve turned a new page on the calendar, Old Man ’20 is out the door, and there’s a feeling ‘21 is gonna be a good year – and so far, so good. The markets closed out 2020 with modest session gains to cap off larger annual gains. The S&P 500 rose 16% during the corona crisis year, while the NASDAQ, with its heavy tech representation, showed an impressive annual gain of nearly 43%. The advent of two viable COVID vaccines is fueling a surge in general optimism.Wall Street’s top analysts have been casting their eye at the equity markets, finding those gems that investors should give serious consideration in this new year. These are analysts with 5-star ratings from TipRanks database, and they are pointing out the stocks with Strong Buy ratings – in short, this is where investors can expect to find share growth over the next 12 months. We are talking returns of at least 70% over the next 12 months, according to the analysts. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO)Electric vehicles, EVs, are growing more popular as consumers look for alternatives to the traditional internal combustion gasoline engine. While EVs simply move the source of combustion from under the hood to the electric power plant, they do offer real advantages for drivers: they offer greater acceleration, more torque, and they are more energy efficient, converting up to 60% of their battery energy into forward motion. These advantages, as EV technology improves, are starting to outweigh the drawbacks of shorter range and expensive battery packs.ElectraMeccanica, a small-cap manufacturer from British Columbia, is the designer and marketer of the Solo, a single-seat, three-wheel EV built for the urban commuter market. Technically, the Solo is classed as an electric motorcycle – but it is fully enclosed, with a door on either side, features a trunk, air conditioning, and a Bluetooth connection, and travels up to 100 miles on a single charge at speeds up to 80 miles per hour. The recharging time is low, less than 3 hours, and the vehicle is priced at less than $20,000.Starting in Q3 2020, the company delivered its first shipment of vehicles to the US, and expanded into six additional US urban markets, including San Diego, CA and Scottsdale and Glendale, AZ. ElectraMeccanica also opened four new storefronts in the US – 2 in Los Angeles, one in Scottsdale, and one in Portland, OR. In addition, the company has begun design and marketing work a fleet version of the Solo, to target the commercial fleet and car rental markets starting in the first half of this year.Craig Irwin, 5-star analyst with Roth Capital, is impressed by SOLO’s possible applications to the fleet market. He writes of this opening, “We believe the pandemic is a tailwind for fast food chains exploring better delivery options. Chains look to avoid third party delivery costs and balance brand identity implications of operator- vs. company-owned vehicles. The SOLO's 100-mile range, low operating cost, and std telematics make the vehicle a good fit, in our view, particularly when location data can be integrated into a chain's kitchen software. We would not be surprised if SOLO made a couple announcements with major chains after customers validate plans.”Irwin puts a Buy rating on SOLO, supported by his $12.25 price target which implies a 98% upside potential for the stock in 2021. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)Speculative tech is popular on Wall Street, and ElectraMeccanica fits that bill nicely. The company has 3 recent reviews, and all are Buys, making the analyst consensus a unanimous Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $6.19 and have an average target of $9.58, making the one-year upside 55%. (See SOLO stock analysis on TipRanks)Nautilus Group (NLS)Based in Washington State, this fitness equipment manufacturer has seen a massive stock gain in 2020, as its shares rocketed by more than 900% over the course of the year, even accounting for recent dips in the stock value. Nautilus gained as the social lockdown policies took hold and gyms were shuttered in the name of stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19. The company, which owns major home fitness brands like Bowflex, Schwinn, and the eponymous Nautilus, offered home-bound fitness buffs the equipment needed to stay in shape.The share appreciation accelerated in 2H20, after the company’s revenues showed a recovery from Q1 losses due to the ‘corona recession.’ In the second quarter, the top line hit $114 million, up 22% sequentially; in Q3, revenues reached $155, for a 35% sequential gain and a massive 151% year-over-year gain. Earnings were just as strong, with the Q3 $1.04 EPS profit beating coming in far above the year-ago quarter’s 30-cent loss.Watching this stock for Lake Street Capital is 5-star analyst Mark Smith, who is bullish on this stock. Smith is especially cognizant of the recent dip in share price, noting that the stock is now off its peak – which makes it attractive to investors. “Nautilus reported blowout results for 3Q:20 with strength across its portfolio… We think the company has orders and backlog to drive high sales and earnings for the next several quarters and think we have seen a fundamental shift in consumers' exercise-at-home behavior. We would view the recent pull back as a buying opportunity,” Smith opined.Smith’s $40 price target supports his Buy rating, and indicates a robust 120% one-year upside potential. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating shows that Wall Street agrees with Smith on Nautilus’ potential. The stock has 4 recent reviews, and all are to Buy. Shares closed out 2020 with a price of $18.14, and the average target of $30.25 suggests the stock has room for ~67% upside growth in 2021. (See NLS stock analysis on TipRanks)KAR Auction Services (KAR)Last but not least is KAR Auction Services, a car auctioning company, which operates online and physical marketplaces to connect buyers and sellers. KAR sells to both business buyers and individual consumers, offering vehicles for a variety of uses: commercial fleets, private travel, even the second-had parts market. In 2019, the last year for which full-year numbers are available, KAR sold 3.7 million vehicles for $2.8 billion in total auction revenue.The ongoing corona crisis, with its social lockdown policies, put a damper on car travel and reduced demand for used vehicles across market segments. KAR shares slipped 13% in 2020, in a year of volatile trading. In the recent 3Q20 report, the company showed revenue of $593.6 million, down over 15% year-over-year. Third quarter earnings, however, at 23 cents per share profit, were down less, 11% yoy, and showed a strong sequential recovery from the Q2 EPS loss of 25 cents.As the new vaccines promise an end to the COVID pandemic later this year, and the lifting of lockdown and local travel restrictions, the mid- to long-term prospects for the second-hand car market and for KAR Auctions are brightening, according to Truist analyst Stephanie Benjamin.The 5-star analyst noted, “Our estimates now assume that the volume recovery occurs in 2021 vs. 4Q20 under our previous estimates… Overall, we believe the 3Q results reflect that KAR is well executing on the initiatives within its control, specifically improving its cost structure and transforming to a pure digital auction model.”Looking further ahead, she adds, “…delinquencies and defaults for auto loans and leases have increased and we believe will serve as a meaningful volume tailwind in 2021 as repo activity resumes. Additionally, repo vehicles generally require ancillary services which should yield higher RPU. This supply influx should also help moderate the used pricing environment and drive dealers to fill up their lots, which remain at three-year lows from an inventory standpoint.”In line with these comments, Benjamin sets a $32 price target, implying a high 71% one-year upside potential to the stock, and rates KAR as a Buy. (To watch Benjamin’s track record, click here)Wall Street generally is willing to speculate on KAR’s future, as indicated by the recent reviews, which split 5 to 1 Buy to Hold, and make the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. KAR is selling for $18.61, and its $24.60 average price target suggests it has room to grow 32% from that level. (See KAR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    At least there was the stock market. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which ground the U.S. economy to a halt, the Dow and the rest of the major indexes finished the year at or near record highs. As is so often the case when there is a wide chasm between stock market gains and economic pain, many investors start to wonder if we’ve witnessed a massive financial bubble.

    Is Social Security Taxable? Can I avoid paying taxes on benefits? We answer this and provide three key strategies to reduce the total taxes you pay.

    Chip makers are set up well for the long term because so many industry trends are in their favor, according to B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis.

    AT&T Inc. hasn't had an easy stretch amid the pandemic, but one analyst thinks the company has a better path ahead.

    In Monday's market breakdown, Jim Cramer kicks off 2021 talking Tesla, Bitcoin, vaccines, Georgia, Jack Ma and more.

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

    It's a stock that underperformed the last two years but would likely excel in a year of renewed growth in economic activity.