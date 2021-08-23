U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,133.00
    +75.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,123.25
    +36.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.40
    +15.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.39
    +1.25 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -2.76 (-12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9080
    +0.1680 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,171.30
    +927.27 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.32
    +74.93 (+6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.81
    +18.91 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

For One Week Only, Get $100 off The Best Tamron Zoom Lenses

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsStitcherPocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

They’re here! Right now, you can get $100 off some of Tamron’s best lenses! Save $100 on the Tamron 17-28mm F2.8 Di III RXD (review) or the Tamron 70-180mm F2.8 Di III VXD (review). Alternatively, save $80 on Tamron 28-200mm F2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (review). If you’re a Sony camera user, Tamron’s lenses are arguably some of the best you can get. They combine affordability, fast autofocus, unique image quality, and the best weather-sealing the brand has. If you’re sick of your Sony sensor getting dirty all the time, you should try a Tamron lens. If you think Sony zoom lenses are too expensive, Tamron is your best bet. Personally speaking, I bought the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 a while back and it stays glued to my lens. Yes, me–the photographer who swears only by prime lenses–bought this zoom lens. Better yet, we’ve reviewed them all. So please click into our reviews and find out for yourself.

